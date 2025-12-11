Shanmugam advises Animal Lovers League founders to produce ‘clear plan’ amid funding troubles & probe

Shanmugam says animal welfare group needs sustainable plan

On Wednesday (10 Dec), Mohan Div Sreedharan, founder of one of Singapore’s largest no-kill animal shelters Animal Lovers League (ALL), announced that they would stop taking in new animals and begin downsizing operations.

The decision follows ALL’s loss of tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah. Authorities cited animal welfare issues and revealed that the organisation owes 53 months of rent to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam has spoken out about the matter at hand.

He had advised ALL that AVS will want to see a “clear plan” showing that they can “manage the welfare of the animals, and that they will be financially sustainable”.

Minister states his position on social media

Mr Mohan said the organisation’s financial difficulties date back years and worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic, when donations declined, and more owners surrendered their pets.

“Previously, we had funds coming in because we were doing animal boarding as well,” he said, adding that veterinary care under their strict no-kill policy remains a major cost driver.

On Tuesday (9 Dec) and Wednesday (10 Dec), Mr Shanmugam published two detailed social media posts outlining his position on the situation.

He said volunteers from ALL had contacted him expressing concerns about governance issues, though he emphasised that he had “not verified the claims and counter claims”.

During his visit to the shelter, Mr Shanmugam told founders Mohan and Catherine that AVS would need to see:

A clear plan to demonstrate the group can uphold animal welfare, and A financially sustainable long-term model.

He noted that even some of ALL’s own volunteers had submitted complaints.

He added that if ALL could not realistically sustain operations, they should consider consolidating with another NGO and playing a supporting role.

“It’s all for the same cause,” said Mr Shanmugam in the posted video.

Shanmugam: Willing to help raise funds, but only after investigations

The minister said ALL had also asked if he could help raise funds.

“I told them some have contacted me to offer help. I can help to raise funds — but first they have to come up with a sustainable plan of action. And the CoC investigations have to be concluded satisfactorily,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam added that he had advised potential donors to “wait” before making any financial commitments.

He further clarified that he was not aware of the investigation into ALL by the office of Commissioner of Charities (CoC).

The animal welfare group is being probed after feedback about its governance and administration.

‘I felt some sympathy was necessary’: Minister explains why he spoke out

Mr Shanmugam further addressed why he publicly discussed the situation despite ongoing investigations.

“I don’t carry a candle for ALL,” clarified Mr Shanmugam, who explained that although he spoke in his personal capacity, the matter carried “larger implications”.

He felt, however, that there was context the public needed to understand that he had known Mohan for more than a decade, and ALL was one of the few groups that accepted very old animals unlikely to be rehomed.

“Mohan has given a lot of his life to this work. He is committed… a sincere person,” Mr Shanmugam said.

“I felt that some sympathy was necessary.”

That said, he acknowledged that management and fundraising shortcomings may have contributed to the present difficulties.

‘Now every Tom, Dick and Harry is asking for funds’: ALL owner

With the tenancy ending and finances strained, ALL is now trying to place its animals with other shelters, independent fosterers, and adopters.

“That’s the plan we are trying to fulfil right now, so the animals will have somewhere to go, and they will not be left in the lurch,” Mr Mohan said.

He added that while the group had tried to sustain its scale of operations, the wider industry remained “fragmented” and funds were spread thin across numerous groups and informal rescuers.

“Now every Tom, Dick and Harry is asking for funds. So the funds actually is not directed to where it’s needed,” he said.

As of Thursday (11 Dec), ALL has also begun selling “limited special edition” calendars to raise funds.

“All proceeds will go towards the care of ALL’s rescue cats and dogs,” the Facebook post said.

