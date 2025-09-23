‘I truly love animals’: S’porean owner denies abuse claims after M’sia pet cafe shut over hygiene concerns

Singaporean-owned pet cafe in Melaka shut down over hygiene concerns

A pet cafe in Melaka, owned by a 31-year-old Singaporean who holds permanent resident (PR) status in Malaysia, has been ordered to close for seven days after authorities found poor hygiene conditions and unsuitable housing for animals.

The case gained attention last week when a TikTok video showing an alpaca with soiled legs confined behind a glass panel went viral, drawing 1.9 million views.

Other clips revealed geese, rabbits, and cats living on the premises amid animal waste scattered on the floor, prompting public complaints to the Department of Veterinary Services.

Cafe raided, owner fined

Responding to the complaints, enforcement officers from the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) raided the cafe at midnight on Monday (22 Sept).

The operation was led by mayor Datuk Shadan Othman, who ordered the owner, Ong, to shut the cafe for cleaning and remove all animals from the premises.

Ong was also fined a total of RM10,250 (approximately S$3,100) for offences under the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 2001 and for breaching MBMB’s Food Establishment By-Laws 2020.

Mr Shadan said the cafe had been licensed as a food outlet in April but since June, the owner had introduced 23 animals, including an alpaca, goats, ducks, geese, rabbits, and cats.

The upper floor had been converted without approval into a “mini zoo” where customers could interact with the animals for free.

During the raid, officers found one alpaca in a separate room, more than 10 cats housed in a glass enclosure, rabbits in cages, and goats, ducks, and geese roaming freely upstairs.

Despite ventilation, the space reeked of faeces and urine, creating what officials described as dirty and unpleasant conditions.

Owner denies animal cruelty claims

However, Ong has denied accusations of animal abuse, stressing that he is an animal lover.

He said he had imported a pair of alpacas from Australia for RM43,000 (S$13,000), though only the 10-month-old male was displayed at the cafe, while the female was kept at his home.

“I understand some people are upset, accusing me of mistreating the alpaca,” he said, as quoted by Sinar Harian.

But I truly love animals, including cats, which I even bought for RM20,000 (S$6,100) each. How could I possibly abuse them?

He admitted, however, that it was a mistake to keep animals in a food outlet and pledged to comply with the closure order, relocate the animals, and thoroughly clean the cafe.

Calls for clearer guidelines

Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem, who was present during the raid, said he would ask the Melaka Veterinary Services Department to draft clearer guidelines for activities involving animals.

He acknowledged that while such a concept could attract visitors, particularly children, there must be proper management to protect the animals’ wellbeing.

“For example, should animals in a mini zoo be kept indoors, or should they instead be placed in more suitable habitats such as a zoo? This is important to ensure their natural behaviour is not compromised, especially for species like alpacas,” he said.

