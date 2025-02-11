S’pore coffee shop manager spray paints mynah birds, claims it’s a traditional bird deterrent

Coffee shop manager in Singapore spray paints mynah birds red as deterrent

A coffee shop manager in Singapore has been accused of animal abuse after he spray-painted a mynah bird with red paint after it was caught in a rat trap.

The Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) personnel later arrived to help release the two mynah birds.

The coffee shop staff involved later explained in an interview that spraying paint was a traditional bird deterrent.

Coffee shop staff spray paints mynah birds

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 26 Dec last year at about 8pm.

SPCA had received a report claiming birds were being caught at a coffee shop in Elias Mall, Pasir Ris.

The animal welfare organisation immediately sent personnel to the scene and found two mynah birds trapped in a cage.

They discovered that this was not the first time and the coffee shop manager had even spray-painted the birds with red paint before releasing them.

SPCA officers then requested the mynah birds to be released immediately, but the man insisted on spraying them with red paint before letting them go.

According to a Facebook post by SPCA, the cage was bright red and covered in paint.

SPCA suggests more humane methods

SPCA also suggested using more humane bird deterrent methods, such as installing bird nets, but the manager “seemed unwilling” to adopt them.

They pointed out that spraying paint on birds is “ineffective and harmful”. The paint may also contain toxic chemicals, potentially causing respiratory issues, skin irritation, or other serious side effects for the birds.