S’pore coffee shop manager spray paints mynah birds, claims it’s a traditional bird deterrent

Coffee shop manager in Singapore spray paints mynah birds red as deterrent

A coffee shop manager in Singapore has been accused of animal abuse after he spray-painted a mynah bird with red paint after it was caught in a rat trap.

The Singapore Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) personnel later arrived to help release the two mynah birds.

The coffee shop staff involved later explained in an interview that spraying paint was a traditional bird deterrent.

Coffee shop staff spray paints mynah birds

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on 26 Dec last year at about 8pm.

SPCA had received a report claiming birds were being caught at a coffee shop in Elias Mall, Pasir Ris.

The animal welfare organisation immediately sent personnel to the scene and found two mynah birds trapped in a cage.

They discovered that this was not the first time and the coffee shop manager had even spray-painted the birds with red paint before releasing them.

SPCA officers then requested the mynah birds to be released immediately, but the man insisted on spraying them with red paint before letting them go.

According to a Facebook post by SPCA, the cage was bright red and covered in paint.

SPCA suggests more humane methods

SPCA also suggested using more humane bird deterrent methods, such as installing bird nets, but the manager “seemed unwilling” to adopt them.

They pointed out that spraying paint on birds is “ineffective and harmful”. The paint may also contain toxic chemicals, potentially causing respiratory issues, skin irritation, or other serious side effects for the birds.

Additionally, spraying paint and capturing birds can cause them immense stress and suffering, said SPCA. Spraying paint not only fails to deter birds but also results in unnecessary cruelty.

Placed cages to trap rats

When the reporter visited the coffee shop, the staff involved — Zhuo Qingshan (name transliterated from Mandarin) — explained that the trap was not set up to catch birds but to capture rats instead.

Zhuo said he had placed a total of six cages in areas around the coffee shop where there were rat burrows. The intention was to catch rats, but the food occasionally attracted mynah birds too.

Source: SPCA Singapore on Facebook

He also explained that he never kills living creatures but heard that spraying red paint on mynah birds would prevent them from returning.

“I tried it a few times and felt it was quite effective. However, to my surprise, just a few days later, authorities came to ask me to release the mynah birds.”

AVS issued advisory to coffee shop staff

With documented evidence of the incident, SPCA reported the case to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

On 9 Jan 2025, AVS issued an advisory letter to Mr Zhuo, directing him to stop trapping birds, as such actions violate the Animals and Birds Act.

Mr Zhuo said that he still places cages to catch rats, but if he accidentally traps a bird, he will release it immediately and no longer sprays paint on birds.

Additionally, the coffee shop manager claimed his lack of English proficiency might have caused misunderstandings between himself and SPCA officers.

He also mentioned that he had inquired with the relevant authorities on how to set up bird nets.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and SPCA Singapore on Facebook.

