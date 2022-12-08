S’pore TikTokers Use Viral Anime Filter To Check Surroundings For ‘Ghosts’, Like Silph Scope IRL

Singapore TikToker Users Use AI Anime Filter To Look For Ghosts

As far as TikTok trends go, the AI anime filter has attained viral status within the short span of a week.

Most of these transformations are hilarious and harmless, with many trying their best to ‘game’ the filter into giving them abs or a more chiselled face.

However, some daredevils have also used the filter to detect what are supposedly paranormal entities in their surroundings.

Here are some of the best ghost-detecting attempts here in Singapore using the filter. Be warned — attempt this trend at your discretion.

Woman starts ghost-finding trend when using filter on home corridor

The trend seemed to have started when this TikTok user posted a video of her trying the anime filter along her home’s corridor.

In the caption of the video, she stated, “Checking if there’s anyone else staying in my house cuz things have been bad lately.”

Creepily, after the anime filter did its thing, a small blonde girl seemingly appears along her seemingly empty corridor.

This video has garnered 1.7 million views since it was posted on Wednesday (7 Dec), with many netizens spooked out by the discovery.

Detecting ‘ghosts’ with anime filter trend picks up

The trend then took off, with others hoping to capture an image of the supposed ‘spirits’ haunting their surroundings.

Here’s an office worker trying the filter in her office. While her first attempt was fruitless, her second attempt revealed a small girl clinging to the office partition.

Another user tried the filter at an industrial estate, and after the filter completed its magic, a small girl-like figure appeared on the pavement.

Perhaps the scariest attempt at the trend was from this TikTok user who tried the filter on a dark HDB corridor.

Be warned, if you’re one to get spooked easily, you may want to skip this video.

Just a coincidence and for laughs

Just to be clear, this is in no way an actual ghost-detecting mechanism but merely a coincidence on the filter’s part.

If the filter does show a ghostly figure, there’s probably no need to run for your closest exorcist.

