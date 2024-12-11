Tokyo & 3 Japan prefectures face viral ‘apple disease’ epidemic, may cause pregnant women to miscarry

Tokyo & 3 prefectures in Japan face viral epidemic called “Apple disease”

The city of Tokyo and three Japanese prefectures — Saitama, Kanagawa, and Chiba — are battling an outbreak of a viral illness known as “apple disease”, also called fifth disease or erythema infectiosum.

This marks the first widespread occurrence there in five years, following a significant epidemic in 2019.

The disease is characterised by red rashes on the cheeks, often resembling a slapped cheek, alongside flu-like symptoms, such as fever, muscle pain, joint pain, headache, and fatigue.

While children are most commonly affected by the apple disease, pregnant women also need to prevent contracting it to avoid harming the foetus.

Pregnant women risk miscarriage or stillbirth

Apple disease can also infect adults, though only half experience symptoms such as joint and muscle pain. The rest will not exhibit any symptoms, said Hideto Yamada (transliterated from Japanese), director of the Japan Society of Gynaecological and Obstetric Infectious Diseases.

Pregnant women, however, face more significant risks.

According to Mr Yamada, 6% of pregnant women contracting the virus for the first time could suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Additionally, 4% may develop foetal anaemia or foetal hydrops, a severe condition where excessive fluid builds up in the foetus. During epidemic years, Japan sees 100 to 200 such cases annually, reported NHK.

Apple disease has no existing vaccine

Apple disease spreads through the saliva and mucus of an infected person, making it highly contagious during its initial cold-like stage, even before the signature red rash appears.

Health experts recommend avoiding sharing utensils and dishes, wearing face masks, and practicing frequent handwashing, as the virus resists alcohol-based disinfectants.

Pregnant women are also urged to stay away from areas with rising cases.

At present, there is no vaccine for the apple disease, and treatment focuses on managing symptoms until recovery.

Mr Yamada also mentioned that there’s a possibility the epidemic could intensify next year.

