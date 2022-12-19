Argentina Jerseys Listed For Up To S$788 On Carousell, Almost 7 Times Original Price

Argentina Jerseys Listed For Nearly 7 Times Original Price On Carousell

Ahead of the thrilling World Cup final between Argentina and France on Sunday (18 Dec), fans were vying to get their hands on their favourite team’s jersey to show their support.

However, due to “extraordinary demand” for the Argentina jerseys, Adidas confirmed that they are facing a stock shortage.

As a result, Carousell users in Singapore have been reselling the jerseys for over S$700 — almost seven times the original price.

Adidas facing ‘extraordinary demand’ for Argentina jerseys

According to Reuters, an Adidas spokesperson said that they were facing an “extraordinary demand” for the Argentina World Cup jerseys.

Because of this, they have “very low stock” available in some countries.

In this year’s tournament, Argentina is the only Adidas-sponsored team to advance beyond the last 16.

A quick check on local football store Weston Corp shows that the jerseys are indeed sold out.

The prices of the jerseys range from S$89 for youths to S$115 for adults.

Argentina jersey listed for over S$700 on Carousell

Naturally, scalpers have taken the opportunity to try and make some easy money.

One Carousell seller listed an Argentina Lionel Messi jersey for almost S$800.

In the description, the seller claimed that the jersey is a “very rare edition”. It is supposedly even the same size as Messi’s.

Another seller listed a Messi World Cup jersey for S$388.

This seller listed a brand new and authentic Argentina jersey for S$400, saying that it’s sold out in stores.

And then there was this seller, who brazenly slapped a S$4,989 price tag on their listing.

Apparently, the sky-high price is for a “full set of Argentina items”, including the jersey, underwear, socks, and a pair of pants.

While it’s understandable that fans would be excited to literally wear their love for Argentina, especially after the team’s stunning World Cup victory, we hope that they don’t fall for such predatory tactics.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @leomessi on Instagram & Carousell.