Man arrested for stealing gemstone & luxury watch worth S$6.2M from Cairnhill Circle home

Man steals luxury items from Cairnhill Circle home, arrested for theft

On Tuesday (2 July) at around 9pm, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report of a theft at a residence on Cairnhill Circle.

A 30-year-old man was suspected of stealing a gemstone and a luxury watch worth over S$6.2 million, along with several other items.

Through thorough investigations and ground inquiries, officers from the Tanglin Police Division were able to identify and arrest him within 20 hours.

All items recovered by the police

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had also allegedly stolen a handbag, a pair of sandals, and a pair of sneakers — worth a total of S$46,200 — from the same residence.

Following his arrest, the police recovered all the stolen items.

The offender will be charged in court on Friday (5 July) with the offence of theft in dwelling.

According to Section 380 of the Criminal Code, this carries a punishment of up to seven years’ jail and a fine.

Featured image adapted from Singaporean Police Force.