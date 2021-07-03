Arylic WiFi Streamer Lets You Play Music Without Disruptions

Everyone has their own favourite tunes to get them motivated for work and drown out any distractions.

Now that we’re working from home (WFH), setting the mood is key for maximum productivity, especially with our pets’ cries and the clanging of mum’s pots and pans in the background.

While Bluetooth speakers may be the go-to option, you can’t deny that the occasional glitch can kill the vibe a little. Not to mention how much battery they often drain, and music interruptions whenever a call or notification pops up.

But what if you can get the same wireless experience with much better sound quality, less disruption, and at only a fraction more of the price?

Along comes the Arylic WiFi streamers, which let you control the speakers in your room and transmit buttery smooth music, all through a single hub.

Arylic streamers play music straight from the source

Since bae first got a Bluetooth speaker for your Marina Barrage picnic dates, you’ve probably been using it at home to play your WFH tunes too.

Unfortunately, Bluetooth was primarily built for connecting mice and keyboards, and not to play your 6-hour long ‘Chill’ playlist. Hence, those scratchy tracks and audio dips.

Save your ear the pain by investing in WiFi streamers instead, as they play lossless audio straight from platforms like Spotify or Tidal.

With uninterrupted hours of LoFi beats, you can bop to the rhythm and get all your work done in a breeze.

No more crackling sounds either, even when you bring your music source like your phone or laptop with you on your mini snack runs to the kitchen.

Affordable home audio system for young & hip homeowners

While you’ve picked the prettiest Nordic furniture for your BTO, all bae wants is probably a kickass home sound system for lepak seshs together.

With little budget likely leftover from your renovation, owning that is still possible thanks to Arylic’s affordable prices.

Boasting some of the lowest prices in the market, setting your home up with their wireless streamers will help you achieve peak minimalism and neatness.

Now you can retreat to the serenity of your home while relaxing to the soothing voice of Michael Bublé — or jam to your High School Musical hits, we won’t judge.

Multiple streamers let you set the mood in different rooms

While music is a universal language, not everyone’s up for a conversation. Jazz may get you in the zone, but 80s RnB might be dad’s preferred stay-at-home soundtrack.

Save him the trouble of figuring out the high-tech thingamajigs and control the music with just a few touches of your smartphone.

Using the 4stream app, you can either get all the speakers in the home playing the same tune or different ones individually. Who needs clubs when you can be a home DJ?

You’ll need multiple streamers for this but with each streamer costing as low as $129, your only problem would be not having enough rooms to keep all the audio goodness in.

You also won’t have to worry about connecting your fam’s various speakers, as Arylic can accommodate all brands.

Build your dream home sound system with Arylic

Adding some extra touches to your new home may force you to dig deeper into your savings, but thankfully not if you choose Arylic’s WiFi streamers.

Despite being the cheapest model, the lower-end S10 comes with a USB connection so you can stream your PC audio digitally. That way, you can practise presentations at home with full audio effects before acing the real thing.

Arylic S10 Multi-Room Wireless Streamer – $129 (U.P. $149)

The heavyweight amongst Arylic’s streamers, the S50 Pro+ boasts more input and output options.

Arylic S50 Pro+ Multi-Room Wireless Streamer – $329 (U.P. $369)

Homeowners will appreciate the flexibility of shifting the unit anywhere and connecting it to any device, even an analogue source like a CD or vinyl player.

Place it on a bookshelf or attach it to a wall, and check the OLED display to see when you’re changing inputs or settings easily using the remote.

Arylic S50 Pro+’s OLED display showing the Spotify input

Image courtesy of TREOO

New to the series is the A50+ ($299, U.P. $349), which boasts added connectivity options such as a subwoofer output. This lets you connect your subwoofer to transform into a 2.1 channel audio system, to upgrade your TV-watching experience.

The micro-USB and optical inputs meanwhile allow connections to more device types, including your PC/Laptop, DVD players, and game consoles, for ultimate audio amplification.

Here’s a brief overview of the different models and their features to help you make an informed decision:

S10 S50 Pro+ A50+ Inputs 3.5mm Stereo

AirPlay

Bluetooth

WiFi

Ethernet (Network)

Micro USB

USB AirPlay

Bluetooth

WiFi

Ethernet (Network)

Micro USB

USB

RCA

Optical AirPlay

Bluetooth

WiFi

Ethernet (Network)

Micro USB

USB

RCA

Optical Outputs 3.5mm Stereo RCA

Subwoofer

TOSLINK Optical (SPDIF)

Coaxial (SPDIF) RCA

Subwoofer Product Type Pre-Amplifier

Headphone Amplifier

USB DAC

Network Streamer

Digital-Analogue Converter (DAC) Pre-Amplifier

Network Streamer

ESS Sabre DAC (110db SNR) Integrated Amplifier,

USB DAC

Network Streamer Price $129 (U.P. $149) $329 (U.P. $369) $299 (U.P. $349)

Like our shopping habits these days, you can get the streamers online on Shopee, Lazada, or directly on TREOO.com. TREOO is the preferred local store for Arylic products and an authorised dealer for more than 300 audio brands in Singapore.

The products are at up to 15% discount till 31 Aug, so there’s no better time than now to get one. To enjoy even more discounts, enter the code “ARYMSTRE10” upon checking out on TREOO’s website for an extra $10 off the Arylic A50+ or S50 Pro+ till 11 Jul.

If you’re curious about the nitty-gritty details such as compatibility and ports, you can also check them out on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for all your sonic needs.

Music at home will never be the same

Now that WFH is the new norm, playing music out loud while chionging deadlines won’t be an issue anymore in your own home.

Enjoying it in high-resolution makes the experience a whole lot better too, especially when you can control everything from your phone.

Once you can have more friends over for parties again, you can even create different vibes in separate rooms so your upbeat friends and mellow BFFs can unwind in their own zones.

With WiFi streamers, enjoying good music in the comfort of your own home will no longer be a faraway dream.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Arylic Singapore.

Featured image by MS News.