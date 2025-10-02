Cyberattack cripples Asahi beer production in Japan, brewer unsure when operations can resume

Asahi Group uncertain when beer production will resume in Japan after cyberattack

Japan’s biggest brewer, Asahi Group, has been forced to halt beer production after a cyberattack crippled its systems, throwing factories, shipping and order processing into disarray.

According to Asahi Shimbun, the company remains uncertain about when operations can resume, leaving shelves at risk of running dry.

Cyberattack halts beer production

On Tuesday (30 Sept), an Asahi spokesperson confirmed that the company is still investigating the extent of the damage, including whether all 30 of its factories in Japan have been shut down.

The cyberattack hit multiple systems, disrupting order processing, shipping, and even call centre functions, sending the brewer scrambling.

“We are actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations; however, there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery,” the company said.

Fortunately, Asahi clarified that the issue is confined to Japan.

“The system failure is limited to our operations within Japan,” it added, stressing that production in Europe — including its United Kingdom supply — has not been affected.

Still, with nearly half of Asahi’s global production based in Japan, the blow is significant.

No evidence of customer data leak for now

The attacker’s identity has yet to be revealed.

Fortunately, Asahi said there has been no “confirmed leakage of personal information or customer data” at this stage.

Best known for its flagship Asahi Super Dry, the company also owns other well-loved beer brands such as Peroni and Pilsner Urquell, alongside popular non-alcoholic beverages like Calpis.