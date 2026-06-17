Asthma, COPD could cost S’pore over S$10B by 2043 as patients face multiple chronic illnesses: NUS study

Healthcare costs projected to be over S$10B over next two decades

According to a new series of studies led by National University of Singapore (NUS) researchers, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are placing an increasingly heavy burden on the Singapore healthcare system.

By 2043, the number of asthma patients is projected to double, and asthma alone will contribute S$7.8 billion in healthcare costs, while COPD is expected to add another S$2.4 billion.

The studies found that patients with respiratory diseases often suffer from multiple chronic conditions concurrently.

Many of these costs stemmed from health complications linked to prolonged use of oral corticosteroids (OCS), including pneumonia, cataracts, and heart failure.

The study also found that healthcare costs continued to rise throughout a patient’s lifetime, suggesting the long-term effects of treatment and related illnesses accumulate over time.

COPD patients faced an even heavier financial burden, with annual healthcare costs averaging S$5,290 per patient.

Hospital admissions made up the largest share of spending, while only about one-third of total healthcare costs were directly related to COPD treatment.

Other chronic conditions, particularly respiratory, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, accounted for the remaining two-thirds.

Study can help provide ‘more targeted’ healthcare planning

The researchers also identified distinct patterns among Singapore’s multi-ethnic population. Among patients who generated the highest healthcare costs, those of Indian ethnicity were “disproportionately high” among asthma and COPD patients.

The researchers suggest that more targeted and integrated primary healthcare approaches may be needed for different patient groups.

Laura Huey Mien Lim, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Cambridge, said the research provides one of the most comprehensive estimates of respiratory disease burden in a multi-ethnic Asian population.

“[The study reveals] important differences in how costs are distributed across age-sex and comorbidity subgroups. These insights can help inform more targeted and equitable healthcare planning,” Ms Lim explained.

Researchers call for integrated care instead of treating diseases individually

The researchers say the findings highlight the need for Singapore to shift away from treating chronic diseases individually.

Instead, they recommend integrated, multimorbidity-focused care.

This includes OCS care, risk screening in primary care, structured referral pathways for patients, and multidisciplinary clinics combining heart, lung, and metabolic care.

Looking ahead, Assistant Professor Wenjia Chen from NUS said the projected increase in asthma and COPD cases, particularly those requiring hospitalisation, underscores the need for more sustainable healthcare planning.

“We aim to provide decision-focused evidence that helps Singapore and regional health systems forecast future medical needs and design more sustainable models of care and financing for patients with complex chronic diseases.”

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Featured image adapted from Healthway Medical. For illustration purposes only.