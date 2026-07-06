Argentina fan & V-Artiste Audrey Stclair gets over 50M views after going viral at Portugal World Cup match

Audrey Stclair spotted at Portugal match

The World Cup has always been about more than just the stars on the pitch.

Over the years, fans from different countries have gone viral for their passionate reactions, eye-catching outfits, and, sometimes, their good looks.

This year, one fan who captured the Internet’s attention is Argentina supporter Audrey Stclair, whose clip racked up over 60 million views.

Wears Argentina jersey at Portugal match

Audrey Stclair, a V-Artiste with about 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, was spotted at the World Cup match between Portugal and Uzbekistan, which Portugal went on to win 5-0.

However, despite being surrounded by Portugal supporters, Audrey was seen wearing an Argentina kit when the broadcast camera zoomed in on her.

The moment quickly made its rounds online, with many amused by her choice of jersey at a match that did not involve Argentina.

Audrey addressed the unexpected attention in a Facebook post.

“I feel called out. Thankfully, Portugal won 5-0 and fans were nice to me and bought me drinks,” she wrote.

In the comment section, she cheekily admitted that she had attended the wrong match.

Audrey has also been vlogging her World Cup experience online, including moments from the Jordan vs Argentina match.

Speaking to MS News, Audrey said she was surprised but grateful for the attention.

“I’m really flattered by all the attention, and I hope Argentina wins the World Cup again. P.S. Messi is the GOAT,” she said.

Audrey added that she had been invited by a media company to travel to Singapore for a music collaboration.

Netizens amused by her exploits

Netizens were tickled by Audrey’s “mistake”.

One netizen was amused that she wore a “Messi” jersey to a Portugal match. Others praised the cameraman.

Some fans were so enamored they decided to change their phone wallpaper to her picture.

V-Artiste is a singer with thousands of listeners on Spotify

Away from football, Audrey is also a singer who releases music as a V-Artiste, with a focus on acoustic covers.

V-Artistes have been gaining more mainstream attention in recent years, with groups such as PLAVE making headlines for their commercial success and sold-out concerts in South Korea.

Audrey is part of that growing wave, though her style leans more towards stripped-back acoustic covers and mainstream pop releases.

She currently attracts about 50,000 listeners per month on Spotify, where fans can stream her latest releases. Popular cover tracks include ‘Stumblin’ In’, ‘Wonderwall’, and ‘Like a Prayer’.

Fans can also check out her music video for ‘Take me back’, her first original single.

Audrey has also shared a live performance of her second single, ‘Stardust Darling’.

She recently posted a live performance cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Honeybee’ as well.

You can follow Audrey on her Instagram, Facebook and listen to her music on Spotify.

Argentina are set to face Egypt in the World Cup Round of 32 at 12am SGT on Wednesday (8 July).

Also read: Angry football fans jeer at South Korean coach at airport over World Cup elimination

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Featured image adapted from Audrey Stclair on Facebook & Instagram.