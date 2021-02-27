Mummy Yummy Visits Home Of Auntie Who Eats Leftover Hawker Food

Recently, a viral post about a lady who resorts to eating leftover food at a hawker centre has circulated widely on social media.

The story seems to have touched the hearts of many Singaporeans, some of whom decided to find ways to help.

On Friday (26 Feb), folks from Mummy Yummy took to Facebook to share that they have since gotten in touch with the lady.

The stall, which often does charity work, will also be providing the lady and her mother with meals.

Mummy Yummy tracks down auntie who eats leftover hawker food

In the post, Mummy Yummy shared that they have tracked down and contacted the lady, whom they refer to as Miss Yong.

When they met, Miss Yong appeared to be busy collecting recyclables, as she often does.

Hoping to ease her burden, Mummy Yummy shared that they will be providing Miss Yong and her mother with free meals.

Folks from Mummy Yummy also visited Miss Yong’s home, where she stays with her mother.

Not the first time they helped out

Mummy Yummy’s visit came days after a Facebook post shedding light on Miss Yong’s plight went viral.

Their successful attempt in contacting her is just one of many occasions where the charity has helped those in need.

Last Dec, their volunteers also reached out to an elderly cardboard collector whose story gained much attention too.

Mummy Yummy also helps to set up community initiatives, such as this programme earlier in Jan that provides tuition for underprivileged children.

Kudos to the folks from Mummy Yummy

Kudos to the folks from Mummy Yummy for once again going the extra mile to help out the less fortunate members of our community.

Hopefully, with their assistance, Miss Yong and her mother would not have to resort to eating leftover food anymore.

