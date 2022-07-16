S’pore Auntie Caught Making Racist Remarks On Livestream, Viewers Appalled By Comments

Auntie Makes Racist Remarks While Commenting On Korean Streamer’s Attire

Nobody likes to be on the receiving end of unsolicited advice, especially when they’re on holiday.

That was the case for a Korean streamer who was recently on vacation in Singapore — she received some ‘advice’ from a middle-aged woman while on stream.

As she was going about her business in a mall, the auntie came up to her and commented on her attire before saying “Singapore is very safe, but you do not want to be raped by Indians.”

Her racist remarks have riled up viewers who were shocked by her unnerving delivery of words.

Auntie disguises racist remarks as advice

On Friday (15 Jul), Korean streamer @bunniejin AKA Alice was live-streaming her vacation in Singapore.

As she finished her breakfast at Heartland Mall in Kovan, an auntie approached her and started offering advice.

The auntie cushioned her question by saying, “I also have a daughter. Will you please don’t dress like this?”

The attire in question looked something like this.

She then asked if she was Singaporean-Chinese, to which the streamer said, “I’m Korean”.

After hearing this, she exclaimed and started her spiel.

“Too much. You’re such a pretty girl. You don’t cheapen your own image”, the auntie remarked.

However, Ms Alice explained that she was on vacation and wanted to wear something nice.

In a horrid twist, the auntie then replied, “Singapore is very safe, but you don’t want to be raped by Indians”.

Taken aback by the sudden racist remark, the streamer asked, “Indians?”

The auntie then broke it down for her, saying, “Bangladeshi and all. No, don’t dress like that girl. Ok?”

Trying to end the unsolicited conversation, the streamer thanked the auntie for her ‘advice’ before parting ways.

Ms Alice walked away with her hand over her mouth, as she repeatedly exclaimed, “Oh my gosh”.

Viewers appalled by blatant racist remarks

The racist encounter, no less in broad daylight, left viewers shocked, with many calling the auntie a ‘Karen’.

However, instead of the ‘Karen’ label, this Redditor clarified that she is more racist than anything else.

While some condemn her words, a comment pointed out how casually she made the remark.

Another comment puts the reaction of all viewers nicely, to say the least.

No room for racism in this day & age

In this day and age, there is absolutely no room, rhyme, or reason for racism.

While there might be some good intentions behind the auntie’s advice, the justification she gave was undeniably racist, let alone vocalising it to a stranger in public.

We hope the auntie’s unsolicited advice did not tarnish the streamer’s impression of Singapore and that she will look back on her trip with fond memories.

