3.6-metre-long Australian saltwater crocodile cooked in soup, known for lunging at residents & eating dogs

Australian crocodile cooked in soup after lunging at children and eating community dogs

An Australian saltwater crocodile, known for tormenting residents and eating local dogs, met its demise when it was cooked in a traditional feast.

Rangers from Australia’s Northern Territory police shot the 3.63-metre-long reptile on Tuesday (11 June) to put an end to the risk he posed.

The crocodile was later prepared for consumption in various forms.

Crocodile threatened safety of Australian community

According to the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services Facebook page, the saltwater reptile moved into a local river following floods earlier this year.

The river is located some 250 metres away from the residences of Australia’s Bulla community.

The crocodile was reported to have been “stalking and lunging out of the water at children and adults.”

It also allegedly snapped up multiple community dogs.

After consulting with community groups, the crocodile was shot to protect the community from further harm.

The Parks and Wildlife team later conducted a “crocodile safety session”, where children in the community learned about the dangers that lurked in the waterways.

Crocodile cooked in traditional feast

After the animal’s removal, the crocodile was placed in the back of a wagon and taken to the Bulla community, where it was prepared for a traditional feast.

Speaking to Australian news site CBS, Sergeant Andrew McBride stated that the animal was distributed and used in various dishes.

“I believe he was cooked up into crocodile tail soup, it was on the barbecue, a few pieces were wrapped up in banana leaves and cooked underground,” he said.

Sergeant McBride noted there were “a few full bellies” at the large traditional feast, reported ABC.

Featured image adapted from Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services on Facebook.