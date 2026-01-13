Autobahn Rent A Car halts operations & withdraws High Court appeal as insurers cancel cover

Autobahn Rent A Car suspends operations, drops High Court appeal amid over S$300 million owed to creditors

Vehicle leasing group Autobahn Rent A Car, which also operates car-sharing service Shariot, has suspended its operations amid mounting financial trouble.

The company has also formally withdrawn its High Court appeal seeking protection from creditor recovery action, its lawyer told MS News.

The move follows a High Court decision on 26 Dec 2025 that dismissed Autobahn’s application for temporary restructuring protection.

Autobahn is understood to owe creditors more than S$300 million, with much of the debt arising from hire-purchase agreements for its vehicle fleet.

Appeal withdrawn, operations paused due to insurance cancellation

In response to MS News’ queries, Mr Clarence Lun, Managing Director of law firm Fervent Chambers, which represents Autobahn and its related entities, said the group had no choice but to pause business operations.

“Our client has decided to pause business due to operational constraints and insurance cancellation,” he said.

Mr Lun added that Autobahn has formally withdrawn its High Court appeal and has informed its creditors of the decision.

“The insurer has cancelled the vehicles’ insurance, so they can no longer be driven on the road,” he said.

According to The Straits Times (ST), at least two creditors confirmed that they were notified of the withdrawal on Tuesday (6 Jan).

Among Autobahn’s major creditors, DBS Bank is owed about S$103 million, UOB S$17 million, and OCBC Bank S$12.5 million.

Collectively, Autobahn and its related companies manage around 1,700 vehicles, most of which are rented out to private-hire and ride-hailing drivers.

Shariot had already suspended services

The latest development comes after Shariot, Autobahn’s car-sharing arm, announced on 31 Dec 2025 that it was suspending its vehicle rental services until further notice.

This was despite Autobahn previously assuring hirers on a Facebook post on 26 Dec 2025 that operations would continue as usual even after its court application for protection was dismissed.

Receiver appointed as dozens of vehicles remain unaccounted for

On 29 Dec 2025, accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly was appointed by one of the banks as receiver for 58 vehicles supplied to Autobahn Rent A Car.

The vehicles — registered between 2022 and 2025 — include models such as the BMW 116i, Honda Step Wgn, Toyota Alphard, Toyota Sienta and Suzuki Landy.

According to ST, Baker Tilly has so far been unable to locate these vehicles.

On Tuesday evening (6 Jan), the firm published the vehicles’ registration numbers on its website and urged drivers to contact them immediately.

“These vehicles are uninsured, and many do not have valid road tax,” Baker Tilly warned, adding that the vehicles should not be returned to any party without the receiver’s instructions.

Mr Lun told MS News that Autobahn staff are working with hirers and creditors to facilitate the return of all 1,700 vehicles.

“Our client will continue to work with hirers and creditors to return the vehicles for a seamless transition,” he said.

NPHVA steps in to assist affected drivers

The fallout has already affected drivers on the ground, with some not expecting to recover their deposits for their rented cars.

On Tuesday (6 Jan), the National Private Hire Vehicles Association (NPHVA) said it had met affected drivers to address rental disputes and vehicle repossessions linked to financial difficulties at rental companies.

“We understand that the recent notice from Autobahn Rent A Car instructing hirers to return their vehicles has caused significant anxiety and uncertainty for many drivers,” the association said.

NPHVA added that it is working with alternative rental firms — including CDG Rent-A-Car, GrabRentals and Strides Premier — to help affected drivers get back on the road.

