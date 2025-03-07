S’pore auxiliary police officer pockets passenger’s lost AirPods & submits unbranded ones, gets charged

Singapore auxiliary police officer charged for pocketing passenger’s lost AirPods & submitting unbranded ones

An airport auxiliary police offer was charged with criminal breach of trust on Friday (7 March) for pocketing a pair of AirPods that a passenger lost on a plane

29-year-old Sundar Aravinth allegedly kept the AirPods for his own use and turned in his personal, unbranded earbuds to the lost-and-found office, reported CNA.

Officer allegedly kept AirPods for his own use

In a press release, the police shared that they were alerted to the case of suspected theft on 28 Feb evening.

The original owner of the AirPods had lost his earbuds on board an aircraft.

A cabin crew member later found the AirPods and handed them to Sundar as he was the auxiliary police officer on duty at the time.

Despite being entrusted with the AirPods, the Indian national decided to keep them for his own use.

“He provided a photograph of his personal unbranded earbuds to the Lost and Found Office and handed it over instead of the victim’s AirPods,” the police stated.

When the passenger went to collect them, he realised that it was not his.

After an internal investigation, Sundar’s company lodged a police report after discovering Sundar had taken the AirPods.

Police eventually arrested him and recovered AirPods.

Faces up to 7 years’ jail

The court heard that the Indian national will not be engaging legal counsel and intends to plead guilty.

He added that he had committed the offence without considering the consequences.

Through an interpreter, Sundar urged District Judge Lim Tse Haw to send him back to his home country.

Although his visa is set to expire on 31 Mar, the prosecution stated that they would issue him a special pass to stay in Singapore.

If convicted of criminal breach of trust, Sundar faces a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

