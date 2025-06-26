Win a free trip to France, USS tix & more when you spend just S$30 on skincare or haircare in S’pore

Avène Sure-Win Carnival has more than S$300K worth of prizes up for grabs

Could your next flight to Europe cost less than a hotpot meal? If you’re lucky, it might.

From now till 31 July 2025, Pierre Fabre Singapore is making your ‘Emily in Paris’ dreams a whole lot more real.

As part of the Avène Sure-Win Carnival 2025, every S$30 spent on skincare or haircare products from four of their brands gets you not only a guaranteed reward, but also a shot at the grand prize: a trip for two to France.

Yes, that France — home to charming cafés, lavender fields, and the birthplace of Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane, René Furterer, and A-Derma, brands that have been soothing sensitive skin and stressed-out scalps for decades.

Stock up on Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane, Rene Furterer or A-Derma to join

Here’s how it works.

Step one: Treat yourself. Pick up at least S$30 worth of products from Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane, René Furterer, or A-Derma at any Watsons, Guardian, or Unity outlet. (P.S. Online purchases from Watsons and Guardian count, too!)

Not sure where to start? Here’s a quick breakdown of what each brand does best:

Eau Thermale Avène offers dermatologist-recommended skincare formulated with thermal spring water and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and reactive skin.

Klorane harnesses the power of medicinal plants to create effective, science-backed haircare that’s also committed to sustainability.

René Furterer specialises in scalp-first haircare, combining essential oils with professional expertise to support those experiencing hair thinning, dryness, or scalp imbalance.

A-Derma focuses on botanical dermatology for fragile and eczema-prone skin, using Rhealba Oat to calm irritation and help restore the skin barrier naturally.

Step two: Scan the QR code on either in-store displays or digital ads. This will take you to the official Avène Sure-Win Carnival 2025 campaign page.

Step three: Register and upload a photo of your receipt. Make sure your photo clearly shows the store name, address, date and time of purchase (it must be within 1 June to 31 July 2025), amount spent, and the items you bought.

Step four: Once your receipt is approved, you’ll get to spin the digital prize wheel, where every spin is a sure win.

Spin to win USS tickets, Grab vouchers & more

Each eligible receipt gives you two chances to win.

First, the instant prize. You could walk away with:

Universal Studios Singapore tickets for two

S$5 Grab vouchers

S$5 CapitaStar vouchers

Avène-branded merchandise

Full-sized Avene skincare products (worth up to S$101.90)

Full-sized Klorane haircare products (worth up to S$19.30)

Full-sized Rene Furterer haircare products (worth up to S$110.90)

Digital prizes will be sent to you electronically via the contact details you registered with — easy peasy.

For physical prizes, you’ll need to head down to one of the 20 designated Watsons, Guardian, or Unity outlets to redeem them in person. Just look for a Beauty Advisor donning an Avène uniform and they’ll help you out.

All prizes must be redeemed by 31 July 2025. After that, unclaimed rewards will be forfeited, so don’t sleep on your win.

Each transaction boosts your chances of bagging the grand prize

At the same time, each spin also enters you into the grand prize draw for a trip for two to France.

Pro tip: You can submit one receipt per day, so go ahead — spread out your shopping and maximise your chances. Each transaction gives you another spin and another shot at the big win.

The lucky winner will be notified via email or mobile, so make sure your contact details are accurate when registering.

Once you receive that life-changing announcement, you’ll have up to nine months from 1 Aug 2025 to redeem the tickets.

Both travellers must book and fly together in a single transaction, and the trip must be completed within the given redemption period. Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

With over S$300,000 in rewards, there’s never been a better reason to stock up on skincare or haircare from Pierre Fabre’s brands. Looking and feeling your best, guaranteed prizes, and maybe even a dream holiday? Oui, please.

For more information, visit the official campaign website and follow Eau Thermale Avène on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest launches.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Pierre Fabre Singapore.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Andrea Wong.