A&W Opens Its 6th Outlet At Admiralty Place, Now Hiring Staff

A&W Announces Opening Of Its 6th Outlet In Admiralty On 8 Feb

Singapore’s fast food industry may be saturated, but A&W remains one of the most beloved chains among locals, as evident by its continuous expansion.

On Wednesday (8 Feb), A&W Singapore shared a mysterious post on social media, hinting at the opening of a new outlet.

Yet, despite the enigmatic nature of the post, it didn’t take long for keen-eyed folks to point out that the place was in Admiralty.

A&W Singapore opens new outlet at Admiralty Place

In the chain’s latest Facebook post, A&W Singapore posted a picture showing a plushie of its mascot Rooty with the chain’s iconic signboard in the background.

The new outlet is A&W’s sixth outlet here in Singapore, with the other five located at:

Ang Mo Kio Hub

Jewel Changi Airport

Canberra Plaza

Jurong Point

Northshore Plaza

The fast food chain, however, did not state the location of its newest outlet, instead challenging its followers to guess where it was.

But as far as clues go, there wasn’t much to go around apart from the beige HDBs exterior in the backdrop.

Long lines spotted at new outlet since 7 Feb

Nonetheless, netizens quickly identified the location of the mysterious outlet — Admiralty Place.

In fact, visitors to the mall had taken to social media earlier this week to share about the outlet’s opening.

This Facebook user who visited the mall on Tuesday (7 Feb) witnessed a snaking queue outside the outlet.

He also shared that the outdoor area of the eatery will only be open next week.

Interestingly, A&W Singapore had also put up a job listing online for full- and part-time crew members.

According to the listing, full and part-time staff who successfully applied for the job can expect remuneration of up to S$1,800 and S$8.50 per hour, respectively.

If you happen to live near the new outlet and would like to head down to settle your fast-food cravings, here are the deets:

A&W Admiralty Place

Address: 678A Woodlands Ave 6, #02-01/02/03 Admiralty Place, Singapore 730679

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Admiralty Station

Where would you like to see A&W opening a new outlet next? Sound out in the comments below, and who knows, your neighbourhood might be the lucky one next.

