4-Month-Old Baby Suffers Brain Injury After Hit-&-Run Accident On M’sia Highway

4-Month-Old Baby Suffers Brain Injury After Getting Tossed Out Of Vehicle

Hit-and-run accidents are often excruciating, leaving victims and their loved ones with more questions than answers.

In such powerless positions, it is understandable that someone would seek all the help they can get to fill in the gaps.

A Malaysian mother has been on a search for answers when she and her four-month-old baby were involved in an accident on a Malaysian highway.

The impact of the collision reportedly tossed her child onto the middle of the road.

According to the mother’s Facebook post, the child suffered a fractured pelvis, thighs, and bleeding in the brain.

Baby suffers brain injury after collision on Malaysian highway

On 12 Jul, the mother, Ms Natasya Nadia, took to Facebook to seek dashcam footage of the accident along the North-South Highway the evening prior.

According to her post, a grey BMW that was initially in the leftmost lane had abruptly cut in front of them in the rightmost lane. Ms Natasya’s husband who was driving at the time tried to avoid a collision but lost control of their white Proton Inspira after the BMW allegedly squeezed past them.

After hitting the rear end of the BMW and spinning several times, they crashed into a road barrier. At some point during this ordeal, their four-month-old baby was thrown out of the vehicle and onto the road.

Photos of the wreckage later began circulating online, showing the Inspira’s bonnet crushed beyond recognition.

According to Ms Natasya, her child suffered multiple injuries including bleeding in the brain.

She is now seeking dashcam footage of the incident.

BMW driver steps up to provide testimony

A day later, local Muallim District police reported that the BMW driver had stepped forward to provide his testimony on the accident, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Besides sharing details which Ms Natasya already disclosed in her post, the police merely revealed that the driver is a 30-year-old man.

He did not suffer any injuries and damages to his car only included a scratch on the rear and right tyre.

The driver, who made two separate testimonies, is reportedly assisting police with investigations.

Hope baby recovers from his injuries

Knowing that such a young child is facing such horrific injuries is extremely heartbreaking. But we’re glad he pulled through, and is now off breathing support, according to his mother’s latest post.

Though fleeing the scene was wrong, we’re glad that the driver is now helping the police with investigations.

Hopefully, the law will take this into account when dishing out his punishment.

More importantly, we hope the baby will have a smooth recovery from his injuries.

