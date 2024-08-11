Baby drowns in M’sia after 12-year-old boy carrying 6 people on motorbike loses control & falls into river

15-month-old baby girl drowns after motorcycle driven by 12-year-old boy loses control & falls into river

A 12-year-old boy was riding a motorcycle that carried six people when he lost control and crashed into a river, resulting in the drowning of a 15-month-old baby girl.

It was found that the motorcycle’s road tax and insurance had expired.

Police said the parents could face charges under the Child Act for potential negligence as well as the Road Transport Act.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7pm in Bachok District in Kelantan, according to Guang Ming Daily.

The 15-month-old baby girl was being held by her eight-year-old brother when the bike went out of control and fell into a river, causing the baby to slip from his arms.

She was found at the riverbed, already deceased.

Meanwhile, the others were rescued.

Boy was riding three-wheeled

Bachok District Police Chief Superintendent Mohammed Ismail said the police received a report of a drowning at around 7.20pm, China Press reported.

Investigations revealed that the boy was riding a Suzuki RC110 motorcycle when the accident happened. They were on the way home and were passing a bridge when the boy lost control of the vehicle.

The fire and rescue department was called to conduct a recovery operation and at around 8.10pm, they retrieved a body from the riverbed, which was approximately four meters deep.

The baby’s body was sent to the hospital for a post-mortem analysis, which later confirmed that she had died from drowning.

Investigations also revealed that the motorcycle’s road tax and insurance had expired.

Police will invoke sections 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 and 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further investigation.

Inspector Ismail reminded parents not to allow children under 18 to ride motorcycles without a license, especially when the road tax is overdue.

Their parents could face charges under the Child Act for similar negligence cases.

