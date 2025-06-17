5-month-old baby in Australia injured after pranksters spray fire extinguisher into car

Pranksters in Australia spray fire extinguisher into car injuring baby

A concerned mother in Australia has slammed pranksters after they sprayed a fire extinguisher into her car, injuring her 5-month-old baby.

According to 7News, the incident occurred at a High Street traffic light on Sunday (15 June) night in Sippy Downs, Queensland.

The mother said her family, including her partner and 5-month-old baby, were stopped at a traffic light when a pair of young men on an e-bike approached them.

They suddenly sprayed a fire extinguisher into the car through the back window, which was open.

This injured the baby, who was strapped in the backseat. After spraying the car, the pair fled.

Both the baby and the driver suffered minor injuries in the incident. The family then went to the hospital to get the baby treated.

According to the mother, doctors had to “put 100 millilitres of saline solution into her eyes”.

“I’ve never heard her scream like that before, I actually had to leave the room,” she recalled.

“The doctors had to hold her down for me because it was the most horrible thing I’ve ever heard… no one should have to go through that.”

Police searching for pranksters

Fortunately, the hospital discharged the baby on Monday (16 June). However, her parents will have to spend the next few days monitoring her condition.

The prank left the family incensed.

“A five-second dopamine rush is not worth someone’s life,” said the mother. “I could only imagine if this had been someone with respiratory issues.”

Police are currently searching for the culprits, who are believed to be teens.

They managed to find a discarded fire extinguisher nearby and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Also read: ‘I have a bomb’: Wi-Fi hotspot name delays American Airlines flight by 4 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 9 News on Facebook and ABC News.