9-month-old baby found dead after getting stuck between bed & crib in Hong Kong, mother arrested for suspected neglect

9-month-old baby dies after getting stuck between bed & crib, mother arrested

A tragic incident unfolded in Hong Kong’s North Point on Tuesday (27 May), when a nine-month-old baby girl was found lifeless, wedged in a gap between an adult bed and a crib.

The infant’s 32-year-old mother, surnamed Ho, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect or abuse.

She remains in police custody as investigations are ongoing, according to Hong Kong news site Dimsum Daily.

Baby pronounced dead after being sent to hospital

The incident took place at King’s House along King’s Road. Emergency services were alerted at 6.59am after Madam Ho called for help, reporting that her daughter had fainted in their home.

When paramedics arrived, they found the baby unresponsive and not breathing.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

May have suffocated after rolling into gap between bed & crib

Preliminary investigations revealed that Madam Ho had breastfed her daughter the night before and placed her to sleep on an adult bed.

At around 6am the next morning, she reportedly discovered the child trapped in the narrow space between the bed and an adjacent crib.

Authorities believe the baby may have rolled into the narrow gap between the adult bed and the adjacent crib while sleeping and suffocated after getting lodged in the tight space, Hong Kong news outlet The Standard reports.

The Serious Crime Unit of the Eastern District Police is currently handling the case.

