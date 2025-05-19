Woman in Thailand leaves newborn after giving birth in gas station toilet, claims she had cryptic pregnancy

Woman gives birth in gas station toilet following cryptic preganancy

A woman gave birth in a gas station toilet in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday (18 May), allegedly following a cryptic pregnancy.

According to Khaosod, the 31-year-old woman, who works at a coffee shop, went to use the restroom after experiencing severe abdominal pain and dizziness.

To her shock, she gave birth to a baby boy while sitting on the toilet bowl.

Woman leaves newborn in toilet bowl

As the baby was still and silent, the woman left him in the toilet bowl with the umbilical cord still attached and sought her colleagues’ help.

However, when they returned, she found many people, including rescue workers and police officers, in the restroom.

When approached by the police, the woman admitted the baby was hers and explained that she was unaware of her pregnancy, as she had regular menstrual cycles.

Additionally, she shared that she has had two cryptic pregnancies in the past.

Unexpectant mum claims she had no intention of abandoning baby

Fortunately, rescue workers found that the newborn still had a pulse and took him to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The mum was also admitted to a hospital to receive postpartum care.

The woman said she had no intention of abandoning her baby, reiterating she had just been shocked at the sudden birth.

Featured image adapted from อาสาสมัครบรรเทาสาธารณภัยแห่งประเทศไทย ธน34-00 ฐานบุญวิภา on Facebook.