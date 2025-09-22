3 S’poreans suspected of baby trafficking ring involvement in Indonesia, SPF reportedly assisting probe

Baby trafficking ring in Indonesia allegedly smuggled 15 babies to S’pore

Three Singaporeans are suspected of being involved in a baby trafficking ring, following the bust of the syndicate that allegedly trafficked babies to Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is purportedly working with the Indonesian authorities on the case, said the Indonesian National Police (POLRI) in a statement on Monday (22 Sept).

Baby trafficking network links cities in Indonesia & S’pore

The case involves the uncovering of the baby trafficking ring reported in July.

Brigadier-General Untung Widyatmoko, secretary of the Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Jakarta, said last Friday (19 Sept) that they are tracing the baby trafficking network to other countries.

So far, the network has linked Indonesian cities Bandung, Pontianak and Jakarta, as well as Singapore.

SPF collaborating with Indonesian police in probe

Gen Widyatmoko also said that SPF is collaborating with POLRI, through its International Relations Division, to conduct investigations into the case.

SPF is willing to question relevant witnesses, with a list of questions compiled by investigators sent to Singapore’s Interpol office over the weekend, he noted, adding:

In addition, the SPF is also ready to assist in the search for three Singaporean citizens suspected of involvement.

Investigators have been advised to review the national identity data of couriers who allegedly brought babies to Singapore, to determine their identities and departure route.

22 suspects allegedly involved in baby trafficking

Previously, the West Java Regional Police had named 22 individuals suspected of being involved with the baby trafficking ring, POLRI said.

Senior Commissioner Surawan, director of general criminal crime investigation in West Java, said that each baby was sold for around 254 million rupiah (S$20,000).

This included delivery costs, necessities for the baby and a profit for those involved.

These figures were obtained from 12 adoption documents seized from the home of one of the suspects, he added.

The English-language documents were used to provide a fake sense of legality to smooth the transactions.

The investigation also revealed that 25 babies had been collected by the suspects, of which 15 of them had already been sent to Singapore under the guise of adoption.

The suspects are now being charged with human trafficking and face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of 600 million rupiah (S$46,400).

