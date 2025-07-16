Baby trafficking ring allegedly sold 15 babies to S’pore buyers, 12 suspects detained

Indonesian authorities detained 12 suspects involved in baby trafficking

Indonesian authorities have busted a baby trafficking ring that led to the arrest of 12 suspects.

The police also rescued six infants, five of whom were bound for Singapore, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA). The babies were reportedly between two and three months old.

This came after a parent lodged a police report about an alleged baby kidnapping, leading officers to a suspect who eventually admitted to trafficking 24 infants, said Mr Surawan — director of general criminal crime investigation in West Java.

Mr Surawan added that of the 24 infants, 15 were brought to Singapore.

Infants bought for between S$867 & S$1,262

The suspects each had their own role in the syndicate. These include:

Finding the babies

Acting as caregivers

Forging civil registration documents

Transporting babies to the clients’ locations

Allegedly in operation since 2023, the syndicate targeted “parents or mothers who refuse to care for their children”, offering money for their babies.

The infants were reportedly bought from their biological mothers for between 11 million Rupiah (S$867) and 16 million Rupiah (S$1,262).

Also read: 2 S’porean men arrested in Thailand over involvement in human trafficking, over S$700K in assets seized

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash and Unsplash. Pictures are for illustrative purposes only.