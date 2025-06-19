2 S’porean men arrested in Thailand over involvement in human trafficking, over S$700K in assets seized

2 Singaporean men nabbed in Thailand for transnational human trafficking & money laundering

Two Singaporean men, aged 38 and 36, were arrested in Thailand on Tuesday (17 June), along with a 50-year-old Thai national, for their alleged roles in a transnational human trafficking and money laundering syndicate.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the trio were believed to be key members of a vice syndicate that recruited foreign women and deployed them as sex workers in Singapore.

The arrests were the result of a year-long cross-border investigation between the SPF and Thailand’s Royal Thai Police (RTP), launched in 2023 to dismantle the network.

Cross-border teamwork cracks syndicate’s code

Between April 2023 and May 2025, at least 76 women were arrested in Singapore for suspected vice-related offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Investigators believe these women were brought in and managed by the syndicate. Their testimonies played a vital role in uncovering the key figures behind the operation.

According to the press release, Singapore’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) worked closely with Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division under the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Through intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts, they uncovered the suspects’ identities and criminal roles.

The 38-year-old Singaporean is said to have managed a network of bank accounts used to funnel the vice workers’ earnings from Singapore back to Thailand.

The 36-year-old reportedly helped facilitate these cross-border activities.

Police seize S$790K in suspected criminal proceeds

After meticulous planning and international collaboration, the RTP moved in to arrest the suspects under the Thai Criminal Code.

During the operation, they seized assets worth more than 20 million Thai baht (S$790,000), including:

two condominium units

cash in bank accounts

laptops, mobile phones, hard drives, bank cards, and SIM cards

Meanwhile, SPF froze over S$1.26 million in suspected criminal proceeds linked to the 38-year-old suspect’s Singapore bank accounts.

Investigations are ongoing in both countries.

Joint effort receives praise

The SPF and RTP have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to dismantle organised crime groups that prey on vulnerable women and exploit cross-border systems.

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SAC) Yeo Yee Chuan, Deputy Director of CID, praised the outcome, saying:

International cooperation in information sharing and operational and investigative collaboration is crucial to counter transnational syndicated crime.

He thanked the RTP for their collaboration in “dismantling the criminal network to prevent the exploitation of women, stem the scourge of transnational crime, and take affirmative actions against the laundering of criminal proceeds”.

Commissioner of Thailand’s CIB, Police Lieutenant General Jirabhop Bhuridej, also commended the dedication and professionalism of the officers involved.

The dedication and professionalism of the SPF and RTP officers were instrumental in the successful cross-border operational collaboration, which led to the apprehension of the transnational criminal syndicate.

He added that the RTP remains “committed to strengthening our collaboration with SPF and other global partners”. They aim to ensure that criminals are brought to justice and that communities remain safe.

