Babysitter in M’sia charged for murdering 4-month-old in nursery

Babysitter faces murder charge after 4-month-old dies in nursery

A 22-year-old babysitter in Seberang Jaya, Malaysia, has been charged with murder after a four-month-old baby died under her care at a nursery.

Baby found unconscious at nursery before dying at hospital

The infant, identified as Hayl Haarith Mohd Syafaeez, was found unconscious at the 24-hour nursery located at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) on 9 March, according to Berita Harian.

His mother, Ummu Habibah, a nurse on the night shift, received a call informing her that her son’s face had turned bluish.

The victim was rushed to the hospital’s Emergency Department at 4am but was pronounced dead despite cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) attempts.

Medical examinations confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia.

Charged with murder in court

The babysitter, Nur Farhana Fazmar Abdullah, was arrested after the incident. She was accused of causing the baby’s death between 1am and 4am.

The accused appeared in court on the morning of 18 March.

She was accompanied by another woman who had been detained in connection with the case; however, the woman was released on court bail to serve as a prosecution witness.

Farhana is charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It carries the death penalty or imprisonment for 30 to 40 years, and not less than 12 strokes of the cane if the death sentence is not imposed.

Not allowed bail

In court, Farhana only nodded in understanding as the charge was read to her.

The court also denied her bail, and the case will be mentioned again on 23 June.

Also read: Toddler in Vietnam dies from severe brain injury after being thrown onto ground by babysitter

