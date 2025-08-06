Toddler in Vietnam dies from severe brain injury after being thrown onto ground by babysitter

14-month-old boy killed after being abused & thrown onto ground by babysitter at daycare

A 14-month-old toddler in Vietnam died from severe brain injury after his babysitter reportedly threw him onto the ground.

According to Vietnamese news outlet Soha, the toddler’s mother had dropped her son off at a private daycare facility in Cẩm Thành Ward, Quảng Ngãi Province, on 16 July.

After breakfast, the boy became fussy and refused to sleep.

Babysitter throws toddler onto ground after he refuses to sleep

Frustrated, the 40-year-old babysitter, Nguyễn Thị Quyên, picked up the child and threw him onto a mattress on the floor.

When the boy crawled towards the door and cried even louder, Quyên grabbed him by the armpits and threw him a second time, causing his head to hit the tiled floor.

The violent impact caused the child to vomit, convulse, and turn pale.

Toddler dies due to severe brain trauma

The boy was rushed to Quảng Ngãi Maternity and Paediatrics Hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Da Nang Hospital in critical condition.

After 21 days of intensive treatment, Da Nang Hospital officials confirmed on Tuesday (5 Aug) that the child had passed away due to severe brain trauma.

Unsure how the injury could have happened, the family had asked to see the CCTV footage of the daycare, but the babysitter refused to show it.

Suspecting their child had been abused, the family reported the matter to the police.

Police arrest babysitter for intentionally inflicting injury

Upon receiving the report, local police examined the scene, extracted the surveillance footage, and took witness statements.

They confirmed that Quyên had assaulted the 14-month-old. On Friday (1 Aug), the police officially filed charges and arrested Quyên for the crime of intentionally inflicting injury.

Also read: 2-year-old boy dies after nanny allegedly smashes his head against wall in Taiwan



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Soha.