2-year-old boy dies after nanny allegedly smashes his head against wall in Taiwan

2-year-old boy dies after his nanny smashes his head

In a tragic incident in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, a two-year-old boy lost his life after his nanny reportedly smashed his head against a wall during a bath.

According to ETToday, the incident occurred on June 6 and the force of the impact left the child unconscious.

The nanny, who has the surname Song, promptly called emergency services, but the boy later succumbed to his injuries.

Extensive injuries found on the child

The police launched an investigation into the boy’s untimely death, ultimately leading to authorities arresting the nanny.

According to the prosecutor, Song had called emergency services saying that there had been an accidental drowning during the boy’s bath.

However, police investigations revealed extensive signs of abuse on the child’s body, including 22 contusions.

Many of the injuries, consistent with blows from a blunt object, believed to be a shoe horn, were concentrated on his head, with at least 15 contusions there.

The boy also suffered skull fractures and cerebral haemorrhaging, according to ETToday.

Yahoo! News Taiwan said the boy’s father had employed the nanny since February 2023, following a friend’s recommendation.

As there were no issues or signs of trouble during the first year, he continued to employ the woman for full-day care, paying her a monthly salary of 30,000 yuan (around S$5,500).

Additionally, Song was reportedly a mini influencer in Taiwan. She ran a Facebook page with over 8,000 followers, where she shared posts about homeschooling her six children and their daily interactions.

This gave the father the impression that she was a devoted mother, was knowledgeable about childcare and genuinely loved kids, reported Yahoo! News Taiwan.

Nanny denies abuse, claims “discipline”

Song has denied the allegations, claiming she had only disciplined the child “within reason” and was unaware of how the boy sustained the injuries.

However, police have since dismissed her statements, stating that surveillance footage captured her assaulting the child over the week leading up to his death, from 30 May to 6 June.

ETToday had in its report recounted a separate incident where Song allegedly pinched the boy all over his body as he didn’t want to eat by himself.

According to Yahoo! News Taiwan, the footage for 6 June shows her pushing the boy into a wall after he began to cry, which caused his head to collide with the surface.

He then fell to the ground. She allegedly then lifted him by the waist, head dangling towards the floor, before forcefully throwing him into the bathtub multiple times.

It was only after the boy started vomiting that Song contacted emergency services.

Police have charged her with child abuse resulting in death, and the case has sent shockwaves throughout Taiwan.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.