M’sia police rescue 402 children from welfare homes who were abused & sexually assaulted

Malaysia police arrest 171 individuals for allegedly abusing children from welfare homes

Malaysian police have rescued 402 children — 201 boys and 201 girls — from 18 welfare homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

The minors, aged between one and 17, were allegedly abused and sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, 171 individuals were arrested for their suspected involvement in the case. These include caretakers, religious teachers, and the chairmen of the premises.

Speaking to the press, Inspector-General Tan Sri Razarudin said the victims were abused and sexually assaulted.

These include being injured by hot objects and prohibited from seeking medical treatment.

According to The Star, the children were sodomised and “forced to do the same to others”.

The police’s preliminary investigations found that the children involved were not orphans and were placed in the homes with their parent’s knowledge.

The rescued victims will undergo health screening before going through the documentation process at Pulapol Kuala Lumpur — a police training academy.

Conglomerate linked with welfare homes denies allegations

According to the New Straits Times, the raided homes were linked to Global Ikhwan Group (GISB) — a Muslim conglomerate with operations in over 20 countries, including in the hospitality and real estate sectors.

However, GISB has denied the exploitation allegations and stated its intention to cooperate with the authorities in their investigation.

The raids came after the police received a report on 2 Sept of alleged child exploitation, sexual assault, and molestation at a charity home in Port Dickson.

Based on the report, the police opened eight investigation papers — four in Selangor and another four in Negri Sembilan.

