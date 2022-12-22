Bacha Coffee At Changi Airport T3 Is World’s Largest, Has Stained-Glass Ceilings & Illuminated Arches

Bacha Coffee Unveils Its Largest Store At Singapore Changi Airport T3

Bacha Coffee has taken the world by storm with its opulent stores, beautiful blue cups, and robust-tasting brews.

As they continue on their journey to global domination, the brand has launched their biggest store yet right here in Singapore.

Located in the transit zone of Changi Airport Terminal 3 (T3), the 7,000 sq ft boutique, bar, and takeaway spot features illuminated glass arches and a massive library of coffee canisters.

The space is also adorned with a hand-painted stained-glass ceiling, adding to the luxurious atmosphere.

Bacha Coffee store at Changi Airport T3 has stained glass ceiling

According to the description on the Bacha Coffee website, their latest and largest outlet, called The Arch, features gorgeous glass fixtures and illuminated panels.

The ceiling, for example, is embellished with hand-painted stained-glass in vibrant shades of blue and red.

Upon a closer look, the glass also appears to sport an elegant baroque motif.

Once you step into the store, you’ll be surrounded by illuminated glass arches and a library of coffee canisters rising 11m high.

If you’d like to take an airport #OOTD before getting on your flight, this is definitely a great place to do it.

Pick from 200 varieties of coffee & pick up a light snack before boarding

At Bacha Coffee’s T3 store, travellers can find a wide selection of 100% Arabica coffees from various regions around the globe.

With over 200 varieties of fine coffees to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding something you like or something new to try.

Those who are feeling peckish can dig into light bites like their signature croissants, kouglof (a traditional Alsatian brioche), and pound cakes.

These are also available for takeaway, making it easy for busy passengers to grab a snack before rushing to their plane.

In addition to their Instagram-worthy décor and fab F&B offerings, Bacha Coffee’s T3 outlet also has “digital coffee masters” on standby to assist time-strapped travellers.

And if you’re looking for souvenirs, the retail flagship also has location-exclusive gift sets that are perfect for the coffee lover in your life.

MS News has contacted Bacha Coffee for more information.

A new spot to check out before you fly

Now that it’s the year-end holidays, many people will be jetting off on overseas trips.

If you’re keen to check out The Arch before your flight, you’ll find it at the T3 transit zone on Level 2. Its opening hours at 6am to 1am.

Featured image adapted from Bacha Coffee.