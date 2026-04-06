Baey Yam Keng ‘saddened’ over mess at community library in Tampines, urges residents to keep it clean

Baey Yam Keng calls out litter & mishandled books at community library in Tampines

Just over three months since it reopened, a community library in Tampines is in a mess, with books and furniture in disarray.

The situation has led Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng to say he is “saddened” to see the state of the premises.

Tampines library left in a mess: Baey

In a Facebook post last Saturday (4 April), Mr Baey cited recent feedback about the Tampines GreenCourt Community Library being “misused and left in a mess”.

Books had been “mishandled” and furniture “misused”, he said, adding that users had also left litter behind.

He noted that the space was sometimes used as a “drop-off area” for children, with parents or caregivers not ensuring that the kids left the place in good condition.

Empty bottles left behind, poo seen on flooring

A photo that the MP shared showed three empty plastic drink bottles left on a discoloured table in the library.

One of the bottles appeared to have been burnt in half for some reason, with the charred neck left behind.

Next to the table was a chair that had toppled over.

Another photo showed what appeared to be poo on the fake grass flooring.

Netizen ‘shocked’ at ‘messy’ state of library in Tampines

The sentiment was echoed by a netizen who posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group about the “completely unacceptable” state of the library.

When he and his partner came across the space at 12.36am last Saturday, he was “absolutely shocked” to find books carelessly thrown on the floor and the forsaken plastic bottles.

This created “a very messy and disrespectful scene”, he said, blaming “irresponsible youths” for the “inconsiderate” behaviour.

He would be reporting the matter to the authorities and hoped “proper action” would be taken.

Tampines library reopened in December

Mr Baey, who is also Minister of State for Transport and Culture, Community and Youth, said the library “belongs to all of us”, having been set up by residents as a shared corner for families to read, learn and bond.

According to Tampines GreenCourt’s Instagram account, the library located at Block 633 Tampines North Drive 2 is an initiative by community volunteers.

It reopened in December last year after a revamp, with Mr Baey leading a storytelling session.

Library features might be removed if mess persists

Unfortunately, the seating and other features that make the library welcoming would have to be removed if the mess persists, Mr Baey said.

This would be “a loss for the entire community”, he lamented.

Thus, he urged residents to help keep the place clean, safe and respectful by returning books after reading, disposing of litter properly and treating the furniture and other facilities with care.

Above all, they should not leave the space in a worse condition than it was before being used, he added.

The authorities will continue to monitor the situation and find ways to improve it, he noted, thanking residents for helping out and speaking up.

Also read: Boon Lay Community Library To Shut Down By End-Oct, Founder Cites Messes & Complaints

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Featured image adapted from Sam John via Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Baey Yam Keng on Facebook.