NUH Dignity Mama Stall Operators Seek Help To Identify Lady Who Allegedly Stole Bag

Everyone deserves the chance to earn an income, even for those with special needs.

Young adults with disabilities and special needs are able to do so at a pre-loved book stall in National University Hospital (NUH) called Dignity Mama.

Unfortunately, an incident took place there on Tuesday (3 Nov), which looked like theft involving a lady and an unpaid bag.

They took to Facebook yesterday (4 Nov) seeking help to identify the person.

Lady reportedly makes away with red floral bag at NUH book stall

According to the Facebook post, Dignity Mama alleged that a woman – seen below wearing dark blue top with prints – had taken a red floral bag without paying.

Perhaps the saddest part about the case was when the post questioned,

Did she think she could get away with this because the cashier is a person with special needs?

The book stall operators have lodged a police report.

Although the matters are now in the hands of authorities, Dignity Mama is appealing for help to share the post, so they could identify the lady.

Reach out to Dignity Mama if you have information

If the incident is indeed true, it’s quite upsetting that a person would take advantage of people with special needs for their own interests.

All the operators are doing at the book stall, is to empower young adults with basic entrepreneurial skills so they could lead independent lives.

So if you have information regarding the lady they’re looking for, you can reach out to them at 8189 7678 or email them here.

In the meantime, if you would like to support the team’s efforts, you can also find Dignity Mama outlets at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and Sengkang General Hospital.

