15 men from Bangladesh caught posing as cricket team in attempt to illegally enter M’sia

15 men from Bangladesh disguise themselves as cricket team to get into M’sia

In a bizarre attempt to sneak into Malaysia, 15 men from Bangladesh disguised themselves as a cricket team, complete with uniforms, as they landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

However, their deception was short-lived as Malaysian authorities uncovered their scheme. The group were arrested on 17 March for trying to enter the country on false pretenses, New Straits Times reported.

Men use forged letter & had sponsor

The men tried to pass off as legitimate cricketers by wearing team uniforms, according to a statement from the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

They even presented officers with a forged letter, which they claimed they received from the Penang Cricket Association. The letter falsely stated that they were scheduled to participate in a cricket tournament from 21 to 23 March.

However, subsequent checking by officers revealed that there was no such tournament.

Authorities also found that the team had secured a sponsor, but the guarantor later admitted to being unaware of any sporting event.

Issued not-to-land orders for their deception

An investigation revealed no evidence to support their claims of being cricketers. As a result, they were issued Not-To-Land (NTL) orders, barring them from entering Malaysia.

NTLs are issued to travellers who are denied entry to Malaysia. Reasons include being on a blacklist or failing to provide proper travel documents among other reasons.

Being issued an NTL means that an individual will be denied entry to Malaysia until they satisfy all necessary entry requirements.

Authorities suspect that the 15 men were part of a syndicate abusing the sports visa system for illegal purposes. Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Thailand to cut visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days amid tourism crackdown, S’pore not exempt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Agensi Kawalan dan Perlindungan Sempadan Malaysia – AKPS on Facebook.