Thailand to cut visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days amid tourism crackdown, S’pore not exempt

Thailand to cut visa-free stay from 60 to 30 days

Thailand is set to reduce the visa-free stay from 60 days to 30 days amid growing concerns over visa misuse and illegal work activities.

According to the Bangkok Post, this reduction will affect all countries within the exemption scheme, including Singapore.

Stricter visa rules to tackle tourism issues

The Thai government is reportedly tightening regulations due to a rise in tourists overstaying their visas and engaging in illegal employment.

In popular tourist areas like Pai, there have been reports of disruptive behaviour, allegedly involving Israeli travellers.

Meanwhile, hotels have raised concerns over illegal Airbnb-style rentals, leading to a police crackdown.

As a result, Thailand is looking to reduce the visa-free stay period from 60 days down to 30 days. This is because tourism operators have reported that most long-term visitors typically only stay for around two to three weeks.

On the other hand, short-term visitors average around a week in Thailand.

Visa-free reduction among many changes to tourism

The visa-free stay reduction is just one of several measures Thailand is considering to balance tourism growth with local concerns.

Earlier this month, Thai authorities announced plans to ease alcohol restrictions on Buddhist holidays, allowing sales to continue in tourist areas.

Additionally, the government is exploring the introduction of a ฿300 (S$11.80) tourism tax, which could be implemented during the upcoming high season.

Featured image adapted from Suvarnabhumi Airport on Facebook.