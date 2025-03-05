Thailand to ease alcohol ban on tourists during Buddhist holidays, exemption to take effect by Vesak Day

Thailand to add tourism exemption to Buddhist holiday alcohol ban

Singaporeans planning a weekend getaway to Thailand will soon have one less restriction to worry about—the country’s alcohol ban on major Buddhist holidays is being relaxed for tourists.

According to Khaosod English, the ban still exists for Buddhist holidays, but a government committee has approved exemptions targeted at tourists.

Alcohol sale to be permitted at tourist spots

Thailand’s strict alcohol ban on religious holidays has long been a hurdle for visitors looking to enjoy the country’s famed nightlife.

However, on 4 March, Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantraruangthong announced new exemptions aimed at tourists.

Under the new policy, alcohol will still be banned nationwide on Buddhist holidays, but tourists will be able to buy drinks at select locations, including:

International airport terminals

Hotels

Entertainment venues near tourist areas

Special events approved by the Public Health Minister

However, the daily alcohol sales ban from 2am to 5am will remain unchanged.

Exemptions expected to take effect by Vesak Day

The changes will go through a 15-day public consultation before being submitted to the Public Health Minister and Prime Minister for final approval. If all goes smoothly, the exemptions could take effect before Visakha Bucha Day (Vesak Day) on 11 May—just in time for the long weekend.

Currently, alcohol sales are banned on five major Buddhist holidays, including:

Makha Bucha (12 Feb)

Visakha Bucha (Vesak Day) (11 May)

Asalha Bucha (10 July)

Start of Buddhist Lent (11 July)

End of Buddhist Lent (7 Oct)

Also read: S’poreans entering Thailand will have to pay S$12 tourism tax during upcoming ‘high season’ this year

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Prasertofficial on X and mediaphotos on Canva. Right image is for illustration purposes only.