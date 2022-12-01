S’pore Basketball Player Punches Referee & Gets 2-Year Suspension, Team Fined S$3,000

Singapore Basketball Player Punches Referee During MBL Game

While competitiveness can often bring out anger in some athletes, it rarely manifests in violence, especially towards match officials.

Recently, a Singaporean basketball player found himself in hot soup after punching a referee during a game in the Major Basketball League (MBL).

Playing for the Singapore Adroit, Poh Wei Hao punched referee Joeseph Ho after being unhappy with the official’s call.

The basketball league has since suspended Mr Poh for two years following the incident in addition to a S$3,075 (RM 10,000) fine directed at the player’s club.

Singaporean basketball player punches referee after he issues technical foul

On Saturday (26 Nov), a match between the Singapore Adroit and Pegasus Sports took place at the Batu Pahat Association Basketball Court in Johor.

With about 90 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Mr Poh was battling for possession before clattering with a player from Pegasus Sports.

Going in with his elbow at head level, he smashed into his opponent, leaving the latter on the floor and clutching his face.

Officials immediately paused the game. Mr Ho was not having any of it when Mr Poh tried to prove his innocence, only listening to his ramblings for a few seconds before calling a technical foul.

For the uninitiated, a referee would call for a technical foul when a player’s conduct is detrimental to the game.

Although another official was holding Mr Poh back, he managed to land a punch on Mr Zu’s face.

The pair were quickly separated from the other players.

The authorities and coaches then escorted Mr Poh and Mr Zu out of the basketball stadium as the game paused.

Basketball player suspended from league for 2 years & fined S$3,000

Following the altercation, MBL took to Facebook to announce the various sanctions placed on the player and team.

According to the official statement, Mr Poh will be suspended from the league for two years following his punch at the referee.

Along with the suspension, his team, Singapore Adroit, will be forced to pay a fine of S$3,075.97 (RM 10,000) for the player’s violent conduct.

In the post, MLB reiterates their commitment to the technical committee and would take the necessary steps to protect its referees.

They also condemn any ill-will or violent conduct of any players against the referees.

Featured image adapted from Major Basketball League on YouTube.