S’pore BBQ restaurant brings back ‘height difference’ discount promo, get up to 40% off bills

Singapore BBQ restaurant brings back ‘height difference’ discount promo from 14 Feb until 31 March.

It’s time to call up your really tall (or really petite) friend because BBQ restaurant Meow Barbecue is bringing back its ‘height challenge’ discount promo.

As its name suggests, the greater the height difference, the more generous the discount.

Diners can enjoy up to 40% off their bill through the promo, which will run from 14 Feb until 31 March.

Enjoy up to 40% discount based on height difference

Only adult diners aged 21 and above are eligible for the promo — toddlers and parents pairings are not allowed.

To participate in the cat-themed restaurant’s height challenge, diners will first have to sign up for a free membership at the restaurant. Registration can be done on the spot.

Then all they have to do is measure the height difference between the tallest and shortest member of their group. The bigger the difference, the bigger the discount.

The discount is divided into four tiers as follows:

Less than 10cm: 10% discount

10cm – 29cm: 20% discount

30cm – 49cm: 30% discount

50cm and over: 40% discount

The offer is for dine-in customers only with no restrictions on gender.

The promotion will be available at Meow Barbecue’s outlets at Bugis+ and VivoCity.

Meow Barbecue 猫抓烤肉@Bugis+

Address: 201 Victoria St, #01-17 Bugis+, Singapore 188067

Opening hours:

11.30am-10.30pm (Sun-Thurs)

11.30am – 12am ( Fri & Sat)

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

Meow BBQ 猫抓烤肉@VivoCity

Address:HarbourFront Walk, 1号VivoCity#02-156/157 邮政编码: 098585

Opening hours: 11.30am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Harbourfront

Meow Barbecue first launched the promo back in 2023, shortly after its opening in Sept 2022.

Featured image courtesy of Meow Barbecue.