Bugis+ BBQ Eatery Will Offer Discount According To Diners’ Height Difference, Only Adults Eligible

Bugis+ BBQ Eatery Will Give Discount Based On The Height Difference Of 2 Adult Dining Companions

Many Singaporeans love a good BBQ dinner of succulent meat on a hot grill, the smoky aroma wafting into one’s nostrils.

A BBQ eatery in Bugis+ is rolling out an ingenious promotion to give customers an incentive to bring a companion to dine on their delicious platters.

Basically, you have to dine with someone very much taller or shorter than you to get a discount of up to 40%.

And don’t even think of “cheating” by bringing a child — the promotion applies only to adults.

Bugis+ BBQ eatery’s height promotion from 2 to 19 March

The establishment that came up with the idea is Meow Barbecue, a cat-themed eatery located conveniently on the street level of Bugis+ mall.

They recently put up a sign outside that advertised an upcoming promotion from 2 to 19 March.

Aptly named “Who’s Taller?”, the promotion dangles an attractive discount of up to 40%.

Considering their Signature Beef Platter costs S$72.80 (see their menu here), that’s quite a substantial markdown indeed.

40% discount from Bugis+ BBQ bill for 50cm height difference

The promotion works like this: The greater the height difference between two dining companions, the bigger the discount they’ll get.

So, if the height difference is:

less than 10cm, the smallest discount of 10% will be applied.

10cm to 29cm — 20%

30cm to 49cm — 30%

50cm and more — 40%

Thus, to get the largest reduction of 40% off the bill, two people with at least 50cm height difference must dine together.

Some additional rules to remember

Of course, there are some other rules to prevent people from “playing cheat”.

According to the sign, only adults aged 21 and above can be considered, so you can’t get 40% off by measuring up against a child.

The two diners must be at the same table, so you can’t pull some stranger over.

There are also no restrictions on gender, which now gives ladies a good excuse for preferring to date taller guys.

MS News has reached out to Meow Barbecue for more details on the promotion and will update this article with more information when they respond.

Meow Barbecue has over 30 outlets in China

For those who might not know, Meow Barbecue opened in Singapore just a few months ago in September 2022.

However, it came with a big reputation, having over 30 outlets across 10 cities in China.

They’re also known for the snaking queues outside their Chinese outlets.

There’s good justification for the queues — not only is their cat mascot cute, but their fare is so tasty that they’ve been ranked as one of the Top 10 BBQ restaurants in China in various polls.

So we’re happy that they chose Singapore for their first overseas outlet.

Now that the BBQ restaurant has introduced an inventive promotion, all the more reason to jio a vertically challenged or enhanced friend to eat there.

Here are some details to know if you’re heading down:

Meow Barbecue

Address: Bugis+, #01-17, 201 Victoria Street, Singapore 188067

Opening hours: 11.30am to 10pm (Sunday to Thursday), 11.30am to 12am (Friday, Saturday & PH)

Telephone: 8038 4659

Email: meow.barbecue@gmail.com

Nearest MRT: Bugis

