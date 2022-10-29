Clementi Kopitiam Has Thai & Japanese BBQ With Wide Beef Selection From S$2

Buey Tahan See-Food Pop-Up Stall at Clementi Kopitiam Offers Thai & Japanese Fusion BBQ

Many of us may often associate kopitiams with hawker fares like chicken rice and Hokkien mee. But in recent years, stalls offering less conventional food have popped up at our heartland eateries. Over at Clementi, a pop-up stall offering Thai and Japanese-style BBQ has opened at a neighbourhood kopitiam.

From just S$2, customers can choose from a large variety of halal beef dishes including cow’s tongue and beef ribs fingers.

Clementi kopitiam has wide variety of beef cuts

Having just launched on Sunday (23 Oct), Buey Tahan See-Food’s pop-up stall at Kedai Kopi in Clementi is the latest attraction for foodies.

The food concept is a fusion of Thai mookata and Japanese yakiniku, giving customers the best of BBQ offerings from both countries.

A huge variety of meat cuts they offer include cow tongue, beef ribs fingers, and whole lamb chop.

Seafood dishes like prawns and clams are also available and are useful for sweetening the soup occupying the ‘moat’ around the grill.

Customers can additionally opt for vegetables like corn or other proteins like enoki mushroom to cleanse their palettes after feasting on all the meat.

Besides being affordable, Buey Tahan See-Foood is also halal-certified, so large groups of friends can include their Muslim peers too.

If you’re keen on heading down, here are the deets:

Buey Tahan See-Food Clementi

Address: 380 Clementi Avenue 5, Singapore 120380 (Kedai Kopi kopitiam)

Opening hours: 11am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Clementi

Enjoy the best of BBQ from 2 cuisines

Indulging in delicious cuts of meat fresh off the grill need not be a costly affair.

Thanks to this kopitiam option, you can enjoy such a feast with the people you love.

Jio your family or besties soon while the pop-up is still around.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Buey Tahan See-Food on Facebook and Google Maps.