Sengkang Korean BBQ Restaurant Lets Hanging Challenge Winners Eat For Free

Unique marketing gimmicks are few and far between. Aside from the usual suspects such as Buy-1-Get-1-Free and 2-for-1 combos, there’s rarely something that gets people off their seats.

This Korean BBQ joint in Sengkang may have the next big thing going for them with their pull-up bar hanging challenge.

The challenge is simple — any customer who can hang from the pull-up bar for 100 seconds will get to eat for free.

Source

Their new promotion comes after a successful pull-up themed challenge in 2021.

Hang on for 100 seconds to get your meal on the house

Michin Korean BBQ, located at a coffeeshop at block 473 Fernvale Street is home to the dead hang challenge.

The challenge is pretty straightforward and requires daring customers to hang from a pull-up bar for 100 seconds.

Source

The same rules apply to both male and female customers.

Naturally, there are conditions in place, one of which is for 2 paying adults to dine in for each contestant to participate in the challenge.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant also alluded to a special prize if a customer manages to claim the top spot in the daily leaderboard.

Though they didn’t specify how they measure the scores, we’re guessing that the top spot would go to contestants who can hang from the bar the longest.

Korean BBQ restaurant hosted pull-up challenge in 2021

As novel as this challenge may seem, there’s some history to the challenge involving the pull-up bar.

Source

Back in Nov 2021, the Korean BBQ restaurant introduced a pull-up challenge that also offered meals on the house. Customers were required to execute a certain number of pull-ups. Male customers had to complete at least 15, and females, 10.

The promotion was a roaring success with many challengers uploading their attempts on TikTok. One man even managed to do 37 pull-ups.

Source

Burn some extra calories before digging in

Singaporeans are known for “living to eat” and “eating to live”. That’s why we think this is a great way of getting people to burn off some extra calories before digging in.

Here are directions to Michin Korean BBQ, the stage for your next challenge:



Michin Korean BBQ N Hotpot

Address: 473 Fernvale Street #01-05, Singapore 790473

Opening Hours: 5pm-10.30pm

Nearest MRT: Punggol Station

Do you think you can last 100 seconds on the pull-up bar? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and Instagram.