9-year-old boy in China dies after alleged beating by father for spending money on games

Boy dies after being beaten by father over in-game purchase spending

A nine-year-old boy in Qingdao, China died after being allegedly beaten by his father for spending money on mobile game top-ups.

On Tuesday (20 May), the Qingdao Municipal Public Security Bureau released a statement saying it received a report from a hospital in Huangdao District at 7pm on Sunday (18 May) stating that a boy was injured and receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigations found that at around 4pm that same day, a 35-year-old man named Wang was disciplining and verbally abusing his son at their home.

The boy died despite rescue efforts.

Father allegedly beat son with electric cable

That night, a netizen claiming to be a hospital employee shared on social media that the boy had been severely beaten with an electric cable by his father after discovering his son had spent money on in-game purchases.

About three hours after the alleged beating, the boy’s mother returned home from work.

He complained of feeling unwell, prompting her to take him immediately to the hospital.

Tragically, the boy suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed at the hospital entrance.

Emergency doctors attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Following the incident, the attending emergency doctor filed a police report.

Wang has been criminally detained, and the case remains under further investigation.

