Taxi driver hit on head with bread knife at Bedok coffee shop after shouting for coffee

Taxi driver injured with knife after dispute with Bedok coffee shop owner

A taxi driver was struck in the head with a knife at a Bedok coffee shop following a heated argument with the owner.

The incident came to light on Monday (6 Jan) through a post on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit.

According to the Reddit user who shared the post, they arrived at the coffee shop at Block 56 New Upper Changi Road around 6pm and saw a man “bleeding heavily” from his head.

The blood was described as staining the coffee shop floor.

A three-second video accompanying the post shows a man in a pink shirt sitting at a table, flanked by two police officers.

A blood-soaked towel covered the left side of his head, and his shirt was drenched in blood.

Dispute started over shouting at Bedok coffee shop

According to Shin Min Daily News, the injured man has been identified as Mr Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), a 59-year-old taxi driver.

Mr Chen explained that he had finished work and went to the Bedok coffee shop for dinner and a coffee.

After sitting down, Mr Chen claimed that the drinks stall employees ignored his attempts to get their attention.

Due to leg problems caused by diabetes, he remained seated and called out loudly to the staff.

Following this, Mr Chen alleged that a man approached him, telling him not to shout.

Mr Chen then walked up to the man, who identified himself as the coffee shop owner, and asked if there was any issue with ordering coffee.

In response, the owner reportedly retrieved a shiny object from the drinks stall and struck Mr Chen on the head with it.

After Mr Chen fell to the floor, the owner allegedly kicked him.

Coffee shop owner allegedly uses bread knife as weapon

A female vendor at the coffee shop stated that Mr Chen approached the owner, who allegedly pushed him away twice.

She also mentioned hearing Mr Chen use vulgar language during the exchange.

After their conversation, the owner reportedly grabbed a bread knife from the drinks stall and struck Mr Chen on the head.

Mr Chen recalled feeling dizzy and bleeding from the injury. Despite this, he managed to return to his seat and call the police.

The police confirmed to MS News that they received a call for assistance at around 6.30pm.

A 59-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also told MS News that it responded to the same call, transporting one individual to Changi General Hospital.

Requires 5 stitches for knife wound

Mr Chen required five stitches to treat his head injury but was discharged the same day with three days of medical leave.

He stated that his medical bills amounted to S$400, but he also lost income due to his daily taxi rental fees and being unable to work for those three days.

Despite the incident, Mr Chen mentioned that he would return to the coffee shop as he enjoyed the char kway teow stall there.

He added that he may bring his own drinks next time.

Injured man bought char kway teow before boarding ambulance

The owner of the char kway teow stall revealed that Mr Chen was a regular customer and suspected the dispute arose from a misunderstanding.

The vendor shared that Mr Chen still purchased a packet of char kway teow after the incident, intending to bring it back for his wife.

Although the vendor offered to waive the cost, Mr Chen insisted on paying S$10 before boarding the ambulance.

