Bedok Fire Survivor Who Lost Husband & Daughter Needs Funds To Cover S$100K Medical Bills

Online Fundraiser Aims To Help Cover Bedok North Fire Victim’s Medical Bills

In May this year, a fire at a Bedok North HDB flat claimed the lives of three people, including Mrs Jenny Tan’s husband and child.

Despite surviving the ordeal, 34-year-old Mrs Tan suffered from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

Her medical bills have apparently exceeded a whopping S$100,000, possibly too much for her to bear alone. To help cover the fees, charity platform Ray of Hope has started an online fundraiser to collect donations from the public.

MP of East Coast GRC Mr Tan Kiat How shared about the initiative on Facebook, perhaps in hopes of rallying greater public support.

Fundraiser started for Bedok North fire victim’s medical bills

The Straits Times (ST) reported that after the Bedok North fire, Mrs Tan spent eight days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before getting transferred to a general ward.

Mr Tan Kiat How corroborated this in his Facebook update where he stated that,

She is finally conscious, but it’s observed that she’s not fully aware of and unable to respond to her surroundings yet. It will be a long and difficult road to recovery.

Sharing Mrs Tan’s family’s worries about paying for her medical bills, Mr Tan mentioned Ray of Hope’s fundraising efforts aimed at relieving their burden.

The campaign’s description states that Mrs Tan has been working and living in Singapore for 11 years. She sees the country as her home and was planning to build a life with her family here.

The tragedy has unfortunately dashed her dreams, and left her with hefty, unsubsidised medical bills as she’s still a Malaysian.

Doesn’t know about husband & daughter’s passing yet

In his Facebook post, MP Mr Tan noted that Mrs Tan’s family is worried about her chances of recovery and “her emotional and mental well-being when she learns about her husband and daughter”.

This could likely be because she’s not fully aware of her surroundings yet.

As her family “comes from humble means” as the fundraising page mentions – Mrs Tan’s father is a mechanic and her sister a waitress – they lack the financial resources to cover her medical fees.

Mrs Tan’s sister June has also recently left her waitressing job to care for Mrs Tan full-time.

They thus need all the help they can get to make it through this difficult period. Folks who would like to contribute to the fundraiser may do so here.

Hope Mrs Tan will have a smooth recovery

This fire was undoubtedly a tragic one, causing the loss of three precious lives.

MS News extends our condolences to the victims’ families and hope they can find the strength to carry on with their lives.

We also wish Mrs Tan a smooth recovery, both physically and emotionally.

