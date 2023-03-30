Bedok Reservoir Food Centre To Close For Renovations From 1 May, Get Kway Chap There Soon

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Bedok Reservoir Food Centre Announces Closure From 1 May To 31 Jul For Renovation

Those in the East are probably pretty familiar with the iconic kway chap offered at Bedok Reservoir Food Centre. Popular with customers, the dish often gets sold out by lunch.

If you’re one such fan, though, you might want to get your kway chap fix before May.

Starting from 1 May, both the food centre and market will be closing down for renovation, reopening only on 31 Jul.

The food centre was last upgraded in 2006, making this a much-needed rejuvenation.

Bedok Reservoir Food Centre closes for renovation

Facebook group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 shared a post of a notice from Aljunied-Hougang Town Council announcing the closure.

The notice stated that the town council will be carrying out repairs and redecoration works at the food and market centre.

As such, it will be closed to the public from 1 May to 31 Jul to allow these extensive works to take place.

The renovation will include retiling, roof repairs, change of tables, chairs, lights and fans, installation of anti-bird fixtures and toilet renovation, among others.

The town council also added that it’d informed market stall owners and hawkers of the closure one year in advance, back in April 2022. This was so the stalls could make the necessary adaptations.

More details about the work schedules will arrive with a separate notice, closer to the starting renovation date.

Food centre famous for kway chap

One of the most popular stalls at the food centre, Guang Liang Cooked Food is known for its fan-favourite kway chap.

Simultaneously scrumptious and value-for-money, sites such as Singapore Beauty have labelled it among the best in the country.

The regular long queues at the eatery are certainly testament to it, causing it to usually sell out before lunch.

Customers often opt for the standard plate with mixed pork innards and other sides. Conversely, they can also choose to customise it.

With renovation works beginning soon, it might be wise to drop by soon to satisfy your kway chap cravings.

Bedok Reservoir Food Centre will be back in Aug 2023.

