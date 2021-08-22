Concrete Roof Collapses At Bedok Industrial Building On 22 Aug

Most of us do not expect that a building will collapse, except on rare occasions.

But accidents do happen from time to time.

On Sunday (22 Aug) morning, parts of a concrete roof at a Bedok industrial building came crashing to the ground.

JTC Corporation, which owns the building, and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) have since cordoned the area off.

Bedok industrial building roof collapses

On Sunday (22 Aug) at about 9.20am, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was notified that the ceiling at 3013 Bedok Park E had collapsed.

Speaking to MS News, SCDF shared that a section of the concrete structure about 40m in length collapsed from the top floor of the 4-storey building.

Debris fell to the ground and was strewn all over the ground floor.

The SCDF team conducted a search of the affected area and found that no one was trapped.

Luckily, perhaps because it was a Sunday, no injuries were reported from the incident.

JTC Corporation cordons off area

According to The Straits Times (ST), BCA was alerted to the collapse on Sunday (22 Aug) morning.

JTC Corporation, the owner of the building, later cordoned off the area around the industrial building, reported ST.

The authority is currently working to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the 4-storey building.

They then instructed the building owner, JTC Corporation, to get advice from a professional engineer on how to remove the dislodged concrete pieces.

The engineer can be asked to recommend permanent rectification works and inspect 3 other nearby buildings that share a similar concrete sunshade design.

Following inspections, the engineer and BCA have assessed that the structural integrity of the building has not been affected.

BCA is currently carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Glad nobody was injured

Ceiling collapses are no small matter and can have devastating effects.

Thankfully in this incident, nobody was injured.

Hopefully, BCA and the building owners will get to the bottom of the matter and rectify the issues so such incidents will not occur again.

