Loyal customers buy over 50 cases of beer & birthday cakes to celebrate beer promoter’s birthday in AMK coffeeshop

More than 30 customers surprise AMK beer promoter with beers and birthday cakes to celebrate her 37th birthday

Dozens of regulars at a coffeeshop in Ang Mo Kio came together for a grand birthday celebration for a local beer promoter, turning a Thursday evening into a lively, unforgettable party.

They also purchased 50 cases of beer for the event, matching her usual week’s worth of sales.

Coffeeshop regulars celebrate birthday of beer promoter

According to Shin Min Daily News, a video circulating online showed the birthday celebration at Block 526, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, on 2 Oct.

The party was a surprise organised by regular customers, with more than 30 people in attendance, filling the coffeeshop and creating a festive atmosphere.

Most attendees were men, with a few women also present. They gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday” and took photos with the beer promoter, who wore her white uniform proudly.

Another video captured the moment she blew out the candles before revealing a long chain of cash — approximately S$160 — hidden inside one of the cakes.

Beer promoter was celebrating 37th birthday

The beer promoter, known as “Cai Cai” but surnamed Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that Thursday marked her 37th birthday.

She had invited some regulars, while others showed up spontaneously to join in the celebration.