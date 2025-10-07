Loyal customers buy over 50 cases of beer & birthday cakes to celebrate beer promoter’s birthday in AMK coffeeshop

The party was a surprise organised by regular customers, with more than 30 people in attendance, filling the coffeeshop and creating a festive atmosphere.
Source: Shin Min Daily News
Most attendees were men, with a few women also present. They gathered around to sing “Happy Birthday” and took photos with the beer promoter, who wore her white uniform proudly.
Another video captured the moment she blew out the candles before revealing a long chain of cash — approximately S$160 — hidden inside one of the cakes.
Beer promoter was celebrating 37th birthday
The beer promoter, known as “Cai Cai” but surnamed Chen, told Shin Min Daily News that Thursday marked her 37th birthday.
She had invited some regulars, while others showed up spontaneously to join in the celebration.
“They prepared seven or eight birthday cakes for me, each with a special design,” she said. “One even contained a hidden cash surprise of over a hundred dollars, and everyone had a wonderful time.”
Photos showed creatively-designed cakes, including one shaped like a fondant beer can, inscribed with her name and numbers that inspired some attendees to place 4D bets.
Cai Cai, with over a decade of experience, moved to the current coffeeshop a year ago, and her loyal customers followed her, strengthening their bonds.
Sold over 50 cases of beer
What touched her most was that her sales “skyrocketed” on her birthday, with over 50 cases and more than 60 bottles of beer sold — roughly equivalent to a week’s normal sales.
“Normally, I sell only a few cases a day with higher sales on Fridays and weekends,” she explained. “Selling more than 50 cases in one day is roughly a week’s worth of sales. I’m very grateful for everyone’s support.”
A coffeeshop vendor said the birthday crowds boosted business by about 30%, while a female mixed-vegetable rice stall worker noted that Thursday night was unusually busy, with customers staying until 11pm.
“Normally, we make about S$800 per day, but that day we made around S$1,100. More crowds mean better business.”
Known for treating cutomers like friends
When a Shin Min reporter visited on Friday (3 Oct) night, many drinkers were seen stopping by for a couple of drinks after work.
Most patrons order directly from Cai Cai, who knows their preferences and seats smokers appropriately.
Customer Mr Lin (surname transliterated), 54, a factory worker, described Cai Cai as witty and charming.
“She treats customers like friends. Sometimes during holidays, she even buys snacks for them. I think this kind of friendship is quite rare.”
Another male customer, who wished to remain anonymous, praised Cai Cai’s cheerful personality, adding that he visits three times a week to order drinks from her.
“She can take jokes, making everyone feel relaxed during conversations, and her service is attentive.”