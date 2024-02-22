Beggar in M’sia drives premium SUV, gets up to RM500 a day by begging at night markets

Malaysian authorities issue warning to beggar who owns premium Proton SUV

Luxury goods, such as expensive cars, are not something one would normally associate with beggars.

Social welfare officers in Malaysia, however, came across a ‘beggar’ who turned out to be the owner of a premium sport utility vehicle (SUV).

He told officers that he collects up to RM500 (S$140) by begging for four to five hours at night markets.

In addition, he is the recipient of an allowance given to disabled workers.

Malaysian enforcement officers encounter beggar with ‘small hands’

Officers from Malaysia’s Department of Social Welfare (JKM) came across the beggar during an “anti-begging operation” on Wednesday (21 Feb).

They spotted a Malay man begging for donations among the streetside stalls at a night market in Sri Jaya, Pahang.

JKM stated in a Facebook post that the man’s hands appeared “small” and were unlike those of a normal human being.

The post has since been taken down but other pages have reposted it.

When JKM officers approached the man to ask for his identification and his purpose of collecting alms, they were greeted with silence.

Naturally, the officers had the impression that he was deaf and mute.

After multiple attempts, the beggar finally responded and admitted that he could hear and speak perfectly fine.

He is, however, physically disabled due to his abnormally small hands.

Pasar malam beggar owns premium Proton SUV

The beggar then led officers to his car to retrieve his identification documents.

Not just any car — the vehicle turned out to be a premium variant of the Proton X70 SUV.

JKM officers later learned that the man had been receiving an allowance for disabled workers of RM450 (S$130) every month.

On top of that, he claimed that he could collect up to RM500 (S$140) by begging for four to five hours at various night markets.

JKM officers issued the man a warning before releasing him.

