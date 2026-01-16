I tried Beijing 101’s personalised scalp treatment & saw healthier-looking hair after 1 session

Addressing oily scalp, hair fall & limp hair ahead of CNY with one session at Beijing 101

When festive occasions like Chinese New Year (CNY) roll around, most of us zero in on the usual glow-up checklist, from new clothes and fresh makeup to a few last-minute facials.

Yet one detail can quietly make or break the entire look: your hair. You could be rocking your sharpest outfit, but if your tresses look limp, greasy, or weighed down, the overall effect can fall just as flat.

While regular washing and at-home care help with daily maintenance, they often only scratch the surface. Beijing 101’s Tri-Action Scalp Revival Treatment takes a more targeted, professional approach by focusing on scalp health, with a limited-time CNY offer currently available.

I recently tried the treatment for myself ahead of the festive season, and here’s how the session unfolded.

Personalised consultation designed around your hair & scalp needs

Instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach, Beijing 101 focuses on understanding your scalp first, then tailoring the treatment accordingly. After all, no two scalps are the same, and concerns can vary widely from person to person.

Every session begins with a detailed hair and scalp consultation. Using professional analysis tools, the therapist walked me through my scalp condition, looking at oil levels, follicle clarity, and overall scalp health.

This early assessment helps identify potential concerns and guides the rest of the treatment, ensuring that everything is personalised rather than generic.

In my case, my scalp was slightly oily and sensitive, so the focus was on cleansing and rebalancing to create a healthier environment that may better support hair growth over time.

A thoughtful blend of modern technology & traditional wisdom

From there, I was ushered into a private room for Muslimah clients or those seeking extra privacy, where the session began with the Hydro Scalp Reset. Using gentle suction technology, this step cleanses the scalp, removing dirt, impurities, and excess oil that can clog hair follicles.

After a customised mask and a relaxing Meridian Hair Wash, the session continued with the Nutrient Booster.

Delivered through vibration-based technology and paired with a customised ampoule, it helps ease scalp congestion, calm inflammation, and improve nutrient absorption to support a healthier scalp environment.

The treatment concluded with the Follicle Reawakening step, which uses spray-based technology to help nourish the scalp and support circulation, before wrapping up with blowing and styling.

A final scalp review wrapped things up, and beyond what I saw on screen, my scalp felt cleaner and more balanced, with hair that looked lighter and fresher for the festive season.

Why scalp care matters beyond one session

While the visible difference after a session was encouraging, the bigger takeaway goes beyond short-term results.

Scalp health plays a crucial role in supporting healthy hair growth, as issues such as excess oil, clogged follicles and poor circulation can affect hair quality and density over time.

With years of experience in professional scalp care, Beijing 101 focuses on personalised diagnosis rather than one-size-fits-all treatments, pairing tailored scalp analysis with treatments designed around individual needs and herbal-based care.

Rather than relying on guesswork, the emphasis is on early diagnosis and consistent scalp care, which may help improve overall scalp condition and support healthier-looking hair over time.

A festive-ready perk to start your scalp-first journey with Beijing 101

If you’re planning to add scalp care to your CNY glow-up routine, there’s a limited-time opportunity to get started.

Beijing 101’s Tri-Action Scalp Revival Treatment is available at S$50 (U.P. S$535) from now till 28 Feb 2026, exclusively for first-time customers as part of a CNY trial offer.

Suitable for those experiencing oily scalp, flakes, or hair thinning, the treatment offers a timely option for preparing for family photos, social visits, or heading into the new year feeling more confident.

Festive slots are limited, so bookings should be made directly via WhatsApp to secure a session ahead of CNY. You can also follow Beijing 101 on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and promotions.

