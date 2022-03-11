Beijing 101 Has TCM Herbs Treatment For Thinning Hair

As we age, our body goes through many changes in several ways. While some might be preoccupied with keeping their skin as supple as possible, others look to protect their crowning glory — dark, luscious locks.

The first sign that your crown might be in trouble is usually when you’re dealing with strands of hair on the floor daily.

If you’re worried you might be experiencing thinning hair, you can consult the experts at Beijing 101 to find out for sure. They also have a suite of customised hair treatment services if you need them.

Beijing 101 Hair Consultants at JCube

At $40, their relaxing Meridian Hair & Scalp Purify Treatment uses customised traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs to nip your hair loss woes in the bud.

Here’s what you can expect from the 2-hour haircare sesh.

Consultation with hair experts help get to the root of problems

The first thing most of us will do when we start noticing the growing number of strands left on the shower floor is to find a quick fix. Does a generic hair-fall shampoo or a quick Google search about home remedies ring a bell?

While those may help for a while, their effectiveness is probably questionable at best.

It’s better to get to the root of the problem by sitting down for a consultation with haircare pros.

Treatments at Beijing 101 begin with an in-depth consultation that includes a scalp scan, which zooms in on the actual cause of your hair woes.

1-on-1 hair & scalp consultation

After going through the digital scans, the adept hair consultant will be able to tell you if you have clogged pores, a dry or greasy scalp, and even if you’re going grey soon.

One thing you’ll learn from the hair consultant is that in Singapore’s humid and warm weather, many of us are prone to greasy scalp and clogged pores, which inhibit the growth of healthy hair follicles.

They’ll also be able to identify if your thinning hair is due to lifestyle habits like stress and diet or if your hair strands are thin and prone to breakage due to scalp issues.

Hair mask to cleanse scalp & open hair follicles

After hearing the humbling truth of the state of your scalp, you’ll be led into the calm of a treatment room.

As you make yourself comfy in the plush, spacious chair, the hair consultant will prepare a hair mask tailored according to your scalp’s condition.

The cooling mask will cleanse any excess oil off your scalp, remove impurities, and cleanse your pores as you sit back and relax.

20 minutes after soaking in the product’s goodness, the experience is bound to get more soothing as you’re treated to a herbal hair wash.

101 Herbal Hair Wash

Along the way, the hair consultant will also feed you tidbits of useful information.

We certainly did not know that all those late nights of staying up and binge-watching Netflix shows while indulging in some fried goodness could just be the cause of our thinning hair.

Soothing customised TCM herbs tonic

After returning to the cushy seat, you’ll feel your stresses melt away further while the hair consultant begins applying a customised tonic to your scalp.

Herbal tonic application

The specially concocted tonic comprises premium grade TCM herbs like ginseng, he shou wu, and lingzhi. These holy grail essences are known to stimulate hair growth and nourish the scalp.

As the pleasantly cool sensation hits you, the hair consultant would massage the extracts into your scalp for deeper absorption.

You’ll then be given a soothing massage, which would almost tempt you to sigh contentment while sinking further into the chair. Surely, there are no regrets when it comes to pampering yourself.

Beijing 101 Meridian Scalp Treatment

The serenity of it all would make you wish that the treatment would go on for as long as you wish.

But alas, all good things must end, and after 20 minutes, you arrive at the final part of the treatment.

A helmet-like device is placed on your head. Using state-of-the-art light therapy, it helps improve blood circulation, ensuring those nutrients are all locked in.

Beijing 101 Alpha Led Light Treatment

See the changes after a second scan

As you emerge from the treatment room feeling fresh and utterly rejuvenated, you’ll almost forget that you’re here to confront your hair issues. But you’ll be glad you did.

The hair consultant will conduct a post-treatment scan.

Post-treatment hair & scalp analysis

This time, you can expect to see your scalp squeaky clean and your pores free of build-up. The deep-clean will also better reveal the scalp problems you had hidden under the excess oil.

Going through consultation after treatment

So there’s no need to be alarmed if you see more dry skin on your scalp — knowing the problem is the first step to bringing back those luscious locks of yours.

And after all that TLC, you’ll be well assured that you – and your hair – are in good hands.

Beijing 101 hair & scalp treatment now at $40

Those in their 30s and above would probably realise by now that our locks are more precious than ever.

Your confidence certainly takes a hit whenever you receive an unsolicited comment about how your hair is looking a little dry or thin these days.

Whether you’re tired of combing through your hair and finding way too many strands caught between your fingers or ‘snowflakes’ are haunting you each time you don a black shirt, you can give Beijing 101’s Meridian Hair & Scalp Purify Treatment a go.

You can book the treatment, which usually costs $502, at $40 now.

After purchasing, you will also get free $5 Shopee credits so you can follow up your pampering session with some retail therapy.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you can visit Beijing 101’s website here.

You can also visit their Facebook or Instagram page for more information on available treatments.

Self-care is the best care

Living in the Covid-19 era with a war waging on, the state of our hair might be the last of our concerns.

But it gets hard to ignore when you see more forsaken strands each time you comb your hand through your hair or left on the shower floor.

Life is overwhelming enough without hair troubles. So if you’re looking to confront your problems head-on, you might as well pamper yourself along the way with some relaxing hair treatments.

After all, it’s worth it when you get to feel happier with healthier locks.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Beijing 101 Hair Consultants.

Featured image by MS News.